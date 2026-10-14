How to get Elversberg vs Mainz 05 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Elversberg host Mainz 05 on Friday, October 30, 2026 at the Ursapharm-Arena in Elversberg.

Their most recent competitive encounter took place in August 2023 in the DFB-Pokal, where Mainz edged out a narrow 1-0 away victory. In their recent league matches, Elversberg earned a solid 0-0 draw against Schalke 04, whereas Mainz picked up an impressive multi-goal victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elversberg vs Mainz 05, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Elversberg vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga kick-off?

Elversberg vs Mainz 05 kicks off at the Ursapharm-Arena in Elversberg, on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 Oct 30, 2026 - 15:30 Ursapharm-Arena

How to buy Elversberg vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Elversberg and Mainz 05, you have several options depending on whether you prefer official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Purchasing directly through the official ticketing portals of SV Elversberg or 1. FSV Mainz 05 provides the most secure and reliable access, especially for season-ticket holders, club members, or fans looking for seats in designated away sections.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Elversberg vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between SV Elversberg and 1. FSV Mainz 05 vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale markets:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Area (Stehplatz): Generally ranges from €15 to €25 , offering traditional terrace viewing for home or away supporters.

Seated Tickets (Sitzplatz): Standard seating categories typically cost between €35 to €70 , depending on the exact block and view within the Ursapharm-Arena.

Away Fan Section Allocation: Visiting Mainz supporter tickets through club-controlled member allotments generally range around €18 to €50 .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Resale Seats: Start around €300 to €350 for high-demand spots when primary allocations sell out.

Premium & Longside Seating: Prices ranging from €400 to over €1,000+ for premium positions.

Elversberg vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Elversberg vs Mainz 05 Form

Elversberg have recorded one win, one draw, and two losses across their last four competitive Bundesliga matches, with their most recent league outing ending 0-0 against Schalke 04. Their best result in that run was a 3-2 home win over Bayer Leverkusen, and they also claimed a 3-4 away victory against Borussia Moenchengladbach. A friendly defeat to Waldhof Mannheim on September 24 sits outside their league record. They have shown they can score freely but have also conceded in several of those fixtures.

Mainz 05 have won three of their last five competitive matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent Bundesliga result was a 3-4 away win at Borussia Moenchengladbach, and they also produced a commanding 0-5 victory at Hamburger SV. Their only league defeat in that stretch came against Eintracht Frankfurt, where they lost 1-3. Across those five matches, Mainz have scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

Elversberg vs Mainz 05: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in the DFB-Pokal, with Mainz holding the edge in that limited head-to-head series. Their most recent encounter came in August 2023, when Mainz won 1-0 away at Elversberg. The earlier meeting in August 2021 ended 2-2. This Bundesliga fixture represents a new chapter between the clubs at this level.