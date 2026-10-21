How to get Crystal Palace vs Liverpool tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

In their most recent Premier League encounter in April 2026, Liverpool F.C. secured a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace F.C. at Anfield.

Across their last five competitive head-to-head fixtures across all domestic competitions, both teams have proven evenly matched with two wins apiece and one draw.

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League kick-off?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool takes place at Selhurst Park in London, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 10 Nov 8, 2026 - 09:00 Selhurst Park

How to buy Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League tickets?

Here are the main options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Channels (Crystal Palace Members): Home tickets are primarily distributed to Crystal Palace season ticket holders and club members.

Official Away Allocation (Liverpool FC): Liverpool supporters typically require an official membership and a specific historical away match credit balance to qualify for tickets through the club's allocation sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League match at Selhurst Park, categorized by official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult Tickets (Zones 1–5): £63 to £80 depending on the exact seating tier and view.

Concession Tickets (Seniors 65+ & Young Adults 18–21): £45 to £60.

Junior Tickets (Under-16): £35 to £42.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / General Admission Listings: Typically start around £104 to £125 for upper or lower tier seats, with high-demand blocks averaging significantly higher based on live availability.

Longside & Shortside Seating Blocks: Standard sideline or goal-end views generally range from £100 upwards depending on exact row placement and inventory.

Hospitality and VIP Packages: Generally start around £258 and can scale much higher for top-end matchday experiences.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League: Everything you need to know

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Form

Crystal Palace have recorded a W2-D1-L2 record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 friendly defeat to Bristol City, though that followed a goalless Premier League draw with Leeds United. Palace's strongest recent result was a 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan, and they also beat Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Carabao Cup. Across the five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded five, though their two Premier League outings produced just one goal and no wins.

Liverpool have gone W4-D1-L0 across their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur, while a 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid stands as their most significant result in that run. The Reds also won 0-1 at Bournemouth in the Premier League and drew 0-0 with Fulham. Liverpool scored eight goals and conceded three across those five matches, keeping clean sheets in two of them.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. Before that, Palace won 0-3 at Anfield in the Carabao Cup in October 2025, and claimed a 2-1 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park in September 2025. Across the last five meetings, Liverpool hold two wins to Crystal Palace's two, with one draw, and the series has been closely contested across multiple competitions.