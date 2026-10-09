How to get Coventry City vs Fulham tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Coventry City host Fulham on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry.

Managed by Frank Lampard, Coventry City entered the matchday seeking to improve their early-season defensive setup and overall form. Meanwhile, Marco Silva's Fulham squad traveled to Coventry aiming to secure crucial away points to build momentum in the league campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Coventry City vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Coventry City vs Fulham Premier League kick-off?

Premier League - Game Week 8 Oct 24, 2026 - 10:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

How to buy Coventry City vs Fulham Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Premier League fixture Coventry City vs Fulham at the Coventry Building Society Arena, you have several options depending on availability and membership status:

1. Primary Official Channels

Official Coventry City Ticket Office (Primary Home Sale) — Home supporters can purchase directly through Coventry City's official ticketing portal, prioritised by club membership tiers, season ticket holders, and general sale.

Fulham Official Away Allocation — Traveling fans must buy tickets through Fulham FC's official website or ticket office, which requires valid club membership and loyalty points for Premier League away fixtures.

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Coventry City vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

Premier League ticket prices for Coventry City vs Fulham at the Coventry Building Society Arena vary depending on the category and sales channel:

1. Primary Club Tickets (Face Value)

Standard Adult Tickets: Expect single match tickets to range from £35 to £55 , depending on the seating zone and match categorization.

Concessions (Seniors & Young Adults): Typically range from £25 to £40 .

Juniors (Under 18 / Under 14): Standard individual match tickets generally cost between £15 and £25 (down to £10 to £15 in designated Family Zones).

Away Supporters Allocation: Premier League rules cap adult away tickets at £30 for visiting Fulham fans.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Because standard tickets for high-demand fixtures against top-tier opponents usually sell out during the official member sales phase, tickets on secondary ticket platforms such asStubHubfluctuate based on market demand:

Standard Resale Seats: Secondary ticket marketplaces currently feature General Admission seats starting around £80 to £120 due to high demand.

Premium & Prime Viewing Seats: Lower-tier central seats or late-availability listings often range between £150 and £300+ .

Coventry City vs Fulham Premier League: Everything you need to know

Coventry City vs Fulham Form

Coventry have recorded one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest, which ended a run that included a 5-0 loss to Brighton and a 1-0 defeat to Hull City. Across those five games, Coventry scored two goals and conceded ten, reflecting the defensive fragility that has defined their start to the campaign.

Fulham's last five outings produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent league match ended 1-1 against Manchester United, while they beat West Ham 3-2 in the Carabao Cup. A goalless draw with Liverpool stands as their best defensive performance across the run, though defeats to Crystal Palace and Sunderland have tempered expectations. Fulham scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Coventry City vs Fulham: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs in the provided data stretches back to the Championship era. The most recent meeting saw Coventry beat Fulham 4-1 at home in October 2021, while Fulham reversed that by winning 3-1 at Craven Cottage in April 2022. Across those two fixtures, Coventry claimed one win to Fulham's one, with eight goals scored in total.