Cagliari host Venezia on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari.

In their most recent Serie A meeting on May 18, 2025, Cagliari secured a decisive 3-0 victory at the Unipol Domus to comfortably wrap up league safety. Prior to that encounter, Venezia had edged out a narrow 2-1 win over Cagliari in December 2024 during the first half of the 2024–25 top-flight campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Cagliari vs Venezia, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Cagliari vs Venezia Serie A kick-off?

Cagliari vs Venezia kicks off at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Serie A - Game Week 15 Dec 12, 2026 - 09:00 Unipol Domus

How to buy Cagliari vs Venezia Serie A tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Cagliari vs Venezia Serie A match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Cagliari Calcio Website (cagliaricalcio.com): This is the official, safest, and most direct channel for purchasing match tickets. Sales generally open a week or two prior to the fixture, often starting with priority windows for loyalty card (Passione Cagliari) holders before opening to general public sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Cagliari vs Venezia Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Cagliari vs Venezia Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva (Nord / Sud): Typically start around €25 to €30 .

Typically start around to . Distinti (Centrali / Alti): Range from €40 (for discounted/restricted tiers) up to €60 for full-price standard seats.

Range from (for discounted/restricted tiers) up to for full-price standard seats. Tribuna Blu: Range from €60 (concessions/reduced) to €90 for full adult tickets.

Range from (concessions/reduced) to for full adult tickets. Tribuna Rossa: Range from €80 (reduced) to €120 for full adult face value.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Curva / Short Side Sections: Generally start around €65 to €80 .

Generally start around . Distinti / Long Side Lower & Upper Tiers: Typically range from €90 to €140 .

Typically range from . Tribuna Sections / Premium Seating: Range from €150 to €220+.

Cagliari vs Venezia Serie A: Everything you need to know

Cagliari vs Venezia Form

Cagliari have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five Serie A matches, with their only victory coming in a 1-0 result against Frosinone on November 7. That win followed defeats to Lazio (2-1), Roma (4-2), Bologna (0-2), and Monza (4-0), a run that exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Across those five games, Cagliari scored four goals and conceded nine. The Frosinone clean sheet was their first in that stretch.

Venezia have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five league outings. Their most recent match was a 2-1 victory over Udinese on November 6, which followed a 1-0 defeat to Como. Earlier results included losses to Inter (0-2) and Genoa (1-0), as well as a 1-0 win over Napoli. Venezia scored four goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Cagliari vs Venezia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in Serie A on May 18, 2025, when Cagliari won 3-0 at home. Before that, Venezia took a 2-1 victory at their own ground in December 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches, which span Serie A and Serie B, Cagliari have won three and Venezia one, with one draw.