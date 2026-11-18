Bolton Wanderers host Wrexham on Friday, Desember 11, 2026 at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

Bolton Wanderers and Wrexham have a tightly contested recent history, having faced each other three times across League One and the EFL Trophy during the 2024–25 season. Their encounters have historically been low-scoring and defensive affairs, featuring two scoreless 0–0 draws in league play alongside a narrow 1–0 EFL Trophy win for Wrexham.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bolton Wanderers vs Wrexham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bolton Wanderers vs Wrexham Championship kick-off?

Bolton Wanderers vs Wrexham takes place at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton, with official kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the fixture date.

Championship - Game Week 21 Dec 11, 2026 - 15:00 Toughsheet Community Stadium

How to buy Bolton Wanderers vs Wrexham Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Bolton Wanderers vs Wrexham Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club eTicketing Portals: Tickets can be bought directly through the official Bolton Wanderers eTicketing website by setting up or logging into a supporter account. Priority windows typically open for Official Club Members and season ticket holders before moving to any general sale phases.

Tickets can be bought directly through the official Bolton Wanderers eTicketing website by setting up or logging into a supporter account. Priority windows typically open for Official Club Members and season ticket holders before moving to any general sale phases. Away End Allocation (Wrexham Fans): Traveling Wrexham supporters must purchase tickets through Wrexham AFC’s official ticketing channel. Away allocations are distributed directly to visiting clubs, and tickets usually require a Wrexham membership or account history to meet loyalty point criteria.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bolton Wanderers vs Wrexham Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Bolton Wanderers vs Wrexham Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Home Tickets: £30 – £38 .

. Concession Tickets (Seniors 65+ & Under 23/21): £20 – £28 .

. Junior / Child Tickets (Under 18 / Under 12): £10 – £15 .

. Visiting Away Allocation Tickets: £26 – £32 .

. Matchday Hospitality Packages: £85 – £180+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission Resale Seats (Home End): £70 – £110+ .

. High-Demand / Premium Midfield Resale Seats: £110 – £160+ .

. Visiting Away End Resale Seats: £95 – £150+.

Bolton Wanderers vs Wrexham Championship: Everything you need to know

Bolton Wanderers vs Wrexham Form

Bolton have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Championship matches, scoring five goals and conceding nine across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home defeat to Derby County, which followed a 3-2 loss to Bristol City. A 5-1 thrashing at Middlesbrough was the heaviest blow during this period, though a 1-0 away win at Charlton Athletic and a goalless draw with Southampton offered some relief. Bolton have failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last five outings.

Wrexham have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Championship matches, scoring eight goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, which came on the back of a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough. The Red Dragons also recorded a 4-1 win over Preston North End during this run, though defeats to Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers underline the inconsistency Parkinson's side must address.

Bolton Wanderers vs Wrexham: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2025, when they played out a 0-0 draw in League One at the Racecourse Ground. Before that, the sides met in the EFL Trophy in February 2025, with Wrexham winning 1-0 at home. Their only other recorded meeting in the dataset was a 0-0 draw in League One in August 2024, when Bolton hosted Wrexham. Across the three listed head-to-head fixtures, Wrexham hold the advantage with one win, and two matches have ended level.