How to get Bolton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bolton Wanderers host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

In their most recent league meetings during the 2018/19 Championship season, Blackburn Rovers secured the upper hand by claiming a 1-0 win at home followed by a 2-0 victory at Ewood Park. Prior to those fixtures, their head-to-head record featured memorable high-scoring affairs, including a dominant 4-0 win for Bolton and a 4-1 victory for Blackburn during the 2013/14 campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bolton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bolton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Championship kick-off?

Bolton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers kicks off at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton, with the match scheduled as part of the Championship fixture schedule.

Championship - Game Week 19 Dec 5, 2026 - 07:30 Toughsheet Community Stadium

How to buy Bolton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Bolton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Bolton Wanderers Official: Purchase directly through the club's official website or box office by setting up a supporter account, which is ideal for home fans and general sale availability.

Purchase directly through the club's official website or box office by setting up a supporter account, which is ideal for home fans and general sale availability. Blackburn Rovers Official: Away supporters can buy tickets allocated specifically for travelling fans directly through the official Blackburn Rovers ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bolton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Bolton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Generally range from £22 to £36 .

Generally range from . Matchday Hospitality: Starting around £42+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Lower Tier Seating: Starting from £67 to £71 .

Starting from . Standard Resale & Longside Views: Averaging between £75 and £86.

Bolton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Championship: Everything you need to know

Bolton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers Form

Bolton Wanderers head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 away win over Charlton Athletic, though that followed defeats to Bristol City (3-2) and a heavy 5-1 loss at Middlesbrough. Across those five games, Bolton scored five goals and conceded nine.

Blackburn Rovers have also won two and lost three of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City, which came on the back of a 4-0 loss to Swansea City. Rovers did record a 2-0 win over Wrexham during this run, and their five-match spell produced seven goals scored against eight conceded.

Bolton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw in a pre-season friendly in July 2021. Before that, their last competitive encounter came in April 2019, when Blackburn Rovers beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in the Championship. Across the five listed head-to-head matches, Blackburn have won two, Bolton have won one, and two matches have ended level.