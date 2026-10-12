How to get Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Athletic Bilbao host Getafe on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at San Mames in Bilbao.

Historically, this matchup has been remarkably tight and competitive, with draws being the most common outcome across their all-time meetings in Spain's top flight. In their previous league meeting in April 2026, Getafe CF claimed a 2–0 victory over Athletic Club at the Estadio Coliseum.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe LaLiga kick-off?

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe kicks off at San Mames in Bilbao, on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 10 Oct 25, 2026 - 09:00 San Mames

How to buy Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe at San Mamés, you have several official and secondary options available depending on your preferences and availability:

1. Official Club Channels

General Public Sale: Official general admission tickets are sold directly through the Athletic Club official website and at the San Mamés stadium ticket offices. Public sales generally open about 3 to 4 weeks prior to the matchday.

Club Athletic / Member Pre-Sale: Official club members or holders of the "Club Athletic" supporter card get priority access to purchase up to two tickets per supporter, usually 3 to 4 days before general public sales begin.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe at San Mamés vary depending on the seating section and the sales channel:

1. Official Club Pricing

Upper Stand & Goal Ends (Fondos): €30 to €55

Lower Tier & Lateral Stands (Tribuna Principal / Este): €60 to €110

VIP & Hospitality Access: €180 to €300+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level / General Admission: €73 to €85

Mid-Tier Side Seats: €90 to €150

Category 1 & Premium Resale: €160 to €250+

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Form

Athletic Bilbao have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw at home to Deportivo Alaves on September 19, and they also drew 1-1 with Elche. The standout result in that run was a 3-0 home win over Atletico Madrid on September 5. Bilbao's only defeat came against Barcelona, a 2-0 loss in August.

Getafe have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five LaLiga fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Malaga on September 20, which ended a run of back-to-back defeats. Before that, Bordalas's side drew 1-1 with both Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo, and lost 1-0 to both Real Betis and Osasuna.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on April 5, 2026, when Getafe won 2-0 at home against Athletic Bilbao. Before that, Athletic won 1-0 away at Getafe in October 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Athletic Bilbao hold three wins to Getafe's one, with one draw — a 1-1 result at San Mames in August 2024.