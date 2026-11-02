How to get Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Athletic Bilbao host Espanyol on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

In their most recent league encounters during the 2025–26 LaLiga campaign, Espanyol had the upper hand by securing a 2-1 away victory at San Mamés in December 2025. Espanyol followed up that impressive away win by defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on home turf during the latter stages of the season in May 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol LaLiga kick-off?

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol kicks off at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 13 Nov 20, 2026 - 15:00 San Mames

How to buy Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options typically available for purchasing tickets to an Athletic Bilbao vs. LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most secure and direct method is through the official Athletic Club website (or RCD Espanyol if buying away section tickets through their channels), where general sale tickets and member allocations are released.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost categories and price points for the Athletic Bilbao vs. Espanyol LaLiga fixture at San Mamés:

1. Official Club Channels

Fondo Upper (Behind the goals, upper tier): Approximately €30 to €50 .

Approximately . Fondo Lower (Behind the goals, lower tier): Approximately €45 to €75 .

Approximately . Lateral / Tribuna Upper (Long sides, upper tier): Approximately €60 to €100 .

Approximately . Lateral / Tribuna Lower (Long sides, lower tier): Approximately €100 to €160+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHubb list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Tiers: Typically starting around €65 to €85 .

Typically starting around . Premium Resale / Longside Seating: Easily ranges anywhere from €150 to €250+.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Form

Athletic Bilbao have recorded one win, two draws, and one defeat across their last four competitive matches, with their most recent LaLiga outing ending in a 3-1 loss to Levante on October 21. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 away at Valencia and shared a 1-1 draw with Elche earlier in the campaign. Their lone win in this run came in a friendly against Real Sociedad. Bilbao have shown resilience in certain fixtures but have struggled to find the net consistently in league action.

Espanyol have won one and lost three of their last five LaLiga matches, with their most recent result a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. Their only win in that stretch came with a 2-0 victory at Osasuna, while they also suffered a heavy 3-1 reverse against Elche. Across the five matches, Espanyol have scored five goals and conceded eight, reflecting a side that has found defensive stability hard to maintain.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 13, 2026, when Espanyol beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Athletic Bilbao won 1-2 away at Espanyol in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the matches have produced 12 goals in total.