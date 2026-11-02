How to get Aston Villa vs Sunderland tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Aston Villa host Sunderland on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

In recent head-to-head encounters, Aston Villa has held the upper hand, remaining unbeaten in their last four matches against the Black Cats. Their most recent Premier League clash on April 19, 2026, delivered a thrilling seven-goal thriller at Villa Park that ended in a narrow 4-3 victory for Aston Villa.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Sunderland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Aston Villa vs Sunderland Premier League kick-off?

Aston Villa vs Sunderland kicks off at Villa Park in Birmingham, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 11 Nov 21, 2026 - 10:00 Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Sunderland Premier League tickets?

Here are the primary options available for purchasing tickets for Aston Villa versus Sunderland:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Aston Villa and Sunderland club ticketing websites, which is the safest and most reliable way to secure seats at face value (subject to membership criteria or loyalty points).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Aston Villa vs Sunderland Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Aston Villa versus Sunderland Premier League fixture vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or the secondary market:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Adult Tickets: Typically range from £49 to £99 .

Typically range from . Concession Tickets: Reduced rates for seniors (66+), young adults (under 21), and members of the Armed Forces generally span between £41 and £89 .

Reduced rates for seniors (66+), young adults (under 21), and members of the Armed Forces generally span between . Hospitality and VIP Packages: Official matchday hospitality and lounge experiences start upwards of £130 and can scale significantly higher depending on the tier of dining and seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Tickets: General admission tickets listed typically start around £71 for upper-tier or shortside seating, depending on overall demand.

General admission tickets listed typically start around for upper-tier or shortside seating, depending on overall demand. Premium Resale Seats: Prime longside views or lower-tier seats closer to the pitch frequently range from £200 to £400+.

Aston Villa vs Sunderland Premier League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Sunderland Form

Aston Villa head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory at Newcastle United, which followed a 6-0 Champions League win over Fenerbahce. Villa also claimed a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur during the run. Across the five matches, they have scored 14 goals and conceded five, with the sole dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Sunderland arrive with two wins and three defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League loss at Bournemouth, which followed a 1-2 Europa League victory at Torreense. Le Bris's side have scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five-match run, with Premier League defeats to Bournemouth, Brighton, and Manchester City highlighting the inconsistency in their domestic form.

Aston Villa vs Sunderland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on 19 April 2026, when Aston Villa beat Sunderland 4-3 at Villa Park in a high-scoring encounter. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Stadium of Light in September 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Villa hold the stronger record, with the series also including two Championship meetings in 2017 and 2018 that Villa won.