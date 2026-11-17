Ararat Armenia host NEC Nijmegen on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerevan.

Ararat-Armenia and NEC Nijmegen share no prior competitive history, as this UEFA Europa League fixture marks the very first head-to-head meeting between the two clubs. This inaugural encounter at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium serves as an uncharted chapter for both clubs looking to secure vital points in the tournament.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ararat Armenia vs NEC Nijmegen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Ararat Armenia vs NEC Nijmegen Europa League kick-off?

Ararat Armenia vs NEC Nijmegen takes place at the Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerevan on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 Dec 10, 2026 - 12:45 Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan

How to buy Ararat Armenia vs NEC Nijmegen Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Ararat Armenia vs NEC Nijmegen Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can look for direct ticket sales and availability through Ararat-Armenia's official club website and box office channels for home fixture information.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Ararat Armenia vs NEC Nijmegen Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Ararat Armenia vs NEC Nijmegen Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Face-Value Tickets:Typically start around €14 upwards for standard seating categories, depending on the exact tier and section of the stadium.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Longside Upper: Generally start from approximately €295 to €340 .

Generally start from approximately . Lower Tier / Longside Lower: Ranges from approximately €390 to €530.

Ararat Armenia vs NEC Nijmegen Europa League: Everything you need to know

Ararat Armenia vs NEC Nijmegen Form

Ararat Armenia have won two, lost two and have no draws across their last five matches, with one result still pending confirmation. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Torreense in the Europa League, and they were beaten 0-4 by AZ Alkmaar earlier in the campaign. On the positive side, they have recorded three wins in the Armenian Premier League, including a 3-0 victory over Gandzasar and a 2-1 win against FC Noah.

NEC Nijmegen have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away win at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie, and they beat Omonia Nicosia 3-1 in the Europa League before that. Their only defeat in this run came against SC Heerenveen, a 1-0 loss in the Eredivisie.

Ararat Armenia vs NEC Nijmegen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Ararat Armenia and NEC Nijmegen across their recent meetings.