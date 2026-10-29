How to get Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Khaleej host Al Ittihad on Friday, November 20, 2026 at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Historical head-to-head records show that Al-Ahli has traditionally held the upper hand in encounters against Al-Faisaly, though margins are often tight. In their most recent league meetings prior to Al-Faisaly's lower-tier stint, matches between the two sides frequently produced competitive, high-scoring affairs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad takes place at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 14 Nov 20, 2026 - 12:00 Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Ittihad, you have a few primary avenues depending on your preference for official club platforms or secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official ticketing channels or websites of the host club, Al Khaleej, as matchday tickets are usually released directly by the home team closer to the fixture date.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Khaleej and Al Ittihad vary based on whether you purchase through official primary channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

Category 4 / Behind Goals (Upper & Lower): SAR 30 to SAR 50

Category 3 / Corner Stands: SAR 50 to SAR 75

Category 2 & Category 1 / Sideline & Central Lower: SAR 90 to SAR 150

Premium & VIP Hospitality: SAR 300 to SAR 500+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHublist tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tiers / General Admission / Level 300: SAR 170 to SAR 350

Category 2 / Level 200: SAR 350 to SAR 600

Category 1 / Prime Central / Level 100: SAR 600 to SAR 950

VIP & Lounge Access Resale: SAR 1,000+ depending on package availability

Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad Form

Al Khaleej head into this match with a recent record of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Saudi Pro League outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Al-Fayha, snapping a run that included back-to-back draws against Al-Ettifaq and Al Nassr, and a goalless stalemate with Al Riyadh. Their only defeat in that run came against Neom, who beat them 3-0. Across the five matches, Al Khaleej scored four goals and conceded four, suggesting a side that is hard to break down but has struggled to find consistent attacking output.

Al Ittihad's last five matches tell a more volatile story, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 and Al-Fayha 2-1 earlier in the run, but their form has since collapsed. A 1-1 draw with Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite was followed by the 3-2 league defeat to Al Hilal and a 2-1 loss to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in continental competition. Ittihad have scored eight goals in five matches but conceded seven, pointing to a fragile defensive record that Al Khaleej will look to exploit.

Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-0 to Al Ittihad when they hosted Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League in February 2026. Before that, the sides produced a remarkable 4-4 draw at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, results have been closely contested, with Al Ittihad holding a narrow edge, though Al Khaleej have shown they are capable of taking points from their opponents, including two draws and that extraordinary eight-goal thriller.