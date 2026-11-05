How to get Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Ittihad host Al Ahli on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

In their most recent Saudi Pro League encounter on March 6, 2026, Al Ahli secured a convincing 3-1 victory over their cross-city rivals. Al Ahli has held the upper hand in recent head-to-head meetings, claiming four wins and a draw from their last six league matches against Al Ittihad.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli takes place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15 Nov 26, 2026 - 12:00 King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets?

Based on the ticketing details for the upcoming fixture, here are the available options to purchase tickets for Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through Al Ittihad or Al Ahli's official club ticketing portals or websites ahead of matchdays.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Upper Tier: Start around SAR 59 for upper-tier general admission seating.

Start around for upper-tier general admission seating. General Admission / Lower Tiers: Generally range between SAR 60 to SAR 150 .

Generally range between . Premium & Sideline Categories: Generally cost between SAR 250 and SAR 600 .

Generally cost between . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Can exceed SAR 1,000+ depending on the package.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Tier: Start around SAR 350 to SAR 550 .

Start around . Premium Lower Tier Resale: Frequently range from SAR 900 to SAR 2,000+.

Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli Form

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League on October 23, following a 4-1 victory at Al-Ettifaq. Their only defeat in that run came in the AFC Champions League Elite, losing 2-1 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai. Across five matches, they have scored 10 goals and conceded four.

Al Ahli have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Saudi Pro League win over Al Khaleej on October 23, and they also recorded a 4-0 win at Al Fateh. Their sole defeat came against Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Al Ahli have scored 13 goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-1 win for Al Ahli at home in the Saudi Pro League on March 6, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al Ahli have won three, Ittihad have won one, and one match ended in a draw. The only Ittihad win in that run came at home in October 2024, when they won 1-0.