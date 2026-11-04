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King Cup
team-logoAl Hilal
team-logoAl Hazem
Book Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Tickets
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How to get Al Hilal vs Al Hazem tickets: King Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
King Cup
Al Hilal
Al Hazem

Al Hilal take on Al Hazem in the King Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The King’s Cup action heats up as defending champions Al Hilal take on Al Hazem in a high-stakes Round of 16 clash at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The prestigious domestic knockout tournament presents an electric knockout atmosphere as both teams battle for a spot in the quarter-finals.

GOAL has all of the essential ticketing details and guides you on how to secure tickets right now.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem TicketsBuy now

When is Al Hilal vs Al Hazem King Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Hilal vs Al Hazem in the King Cup is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

crest
King Cup - 1/8

Where to buy Al Hilal vs Al Hazem tickets?

Official tickets for King’s Cup matches are distributed primarily via designated Saudi event ticketing platforms such as Webook as well as the host club box office portals. Supporters should check these platforms first during the official pre-sale and general sale phases to secure standard face-value seats directly.

The key match details include:

  • Match: Al Hilal vs Al Hazem
  • Competition: King’s Cup Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, 30 November 2026
  • Kick-off: 20:00 Saudi Time
  • Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Using alternative platforms gives supporters a dependable route to find the cheapest ticket when official allocations sell out.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem TicketsBuy now

How much are Al Hilal vs Al Hazem tickets?

Ticket prices at the official ticket provider start at around 30 SAR to 50 SAR for general admission entry in the baseline stands, making early knockout cup ties very accessible for attending fans.

On the secondary market like GrintaHub, ticket prices start at approximately 80 SAR, giving supporters an alternative route to grab the cheapest ticket available if official allocations are exhausted.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem TicketsBuy now

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem King Cup: Everything you need to know

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Form

Al Hilal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 3. They also recorded a 2-0 league win over Al Fateh and a 2-3 away victory at Al Qadsiah during that run. Their only loss came against Al-Shamal in continental play, a 3-1 defeat on October 27. Across those five matches, Al Hilal scored eight goals and conceded four.

Al Hazem have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Saudi Pro League outings. Their most recent match ended in a 4-2 loss to Al Khaleej on October 29. They drew 2-2 with Al-Fayha and 1-1 with Neom SC, but also lost 1-0 to Al Hilal and 2-3 to Al Fateh. Al Hazem scored six goals and conceded eleven across those five games.

HIL

HIL - Form

ALH
W1-0
ALQ
W2-3
ALS
L3-1
ALF
W2-0
ALA
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALH

ALH - Form

NEO
D1-1
ALF
L2-3
HIL
L1-0
ALF
D2-2
ALK
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came on October 19, 2026, when Al Hilal beat Al Hazem 1-0 in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, Al Hazem hosted Al Hilal in May 2026 and lost 0-3. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Al Hilal have won four times and Al Hazem once, with Al Hilal scoring 16 goals and Al Hazem scoring three. Al Hilal's heaviest win in the dataset was a 9-0 victory at Al Hazem in November 2023.

Head to Head

Al HilalDrawAl Hazem
5
0
0
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
0
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
3
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
4
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
0
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
9
FT
20Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored1/5

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