Al Hazem take on Al Nassr on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at the Al Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass.

Recent encounters heavily favor Al Nassr, highlighted by a dominant 4-0 victory when they last met in the league back in February 2026. The fixture has historically produced high-scoring moments, including a memorable 4-4 draw at Al Nassr's ground in February 2024.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Hazem host Al Nassr at the Al Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass, on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:00 Al Hazem Club Stadium

How to buy Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for a Saudi Pro League match like Abha vs Al Shabab, you have a few primary options depending on whether you are looking for official channels or secondary ticket marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official ticketing portals or websites of the respective clubs (Abha Club or Al Shabab FC) when they host matches, as they release direct primary-market tickets closer to matchdays.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Saudi Pro League fixtures vary depending on whether you purchase directly through official club channels or through secondary marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seating: SAR 10 to SAR 30

Category 1 / Premium Sideview: SAR 50 to SAR 100

Executive & Hospitality Packages: SAR 250 to SAR 600+ (depending on the hosting club and stadium facilities)

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Admission Resale: SAR 240 to SAR 600

Lower Tier / Sideline Views: SAR 600 to SAR 1,600+

VIP & Premium Hospitality Resale: SAR 1,800 to SAR 7,500+

Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC Form

Al Hazem have picked up one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 loss to Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, and they also fell 3-2 to Al Ittihad earlier in the run. The two draws — 0-0 against Al-Faisaly and 1-1 with Al Shabab — show a side capable of keeping things tight, but the goals-against column tells a difficult story. Their only win in this stretch came against Al-Taawoun, 1-0.

Al Nassr have also won two and lost two from their last five, with one draw. The most damaging result was a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, a scoreline that exposed defensive vulnerabilities at the highest level. In the league, a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej and a 2-1 loss to Al Ittihad have left them inconsistent, though back-to-back wins over Abha and Al-Taawoun — both 2-1 — show they can grind out results when needed.

Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-0 win for Al Nassr when they hosted Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League in February 2026. Looking across the last five encounters, Al Nassr have dominated — winning four of those matches, including a 5-1 away victory in September 2023 and a 2-0 win at Al Hazem in October 2025. The one exception was a remarkable 4-4 draw at Al Nassr's ground in February 2024, the only match in the series where Al Hazem avoided defeat.