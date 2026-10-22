Why England’s WSL has become a ‘home away from home’ for Australian talent – and how it has helped the Matildas hit new heights

It’s quite incredible to think that just seven years ago, there were no Australians in the Women’s Super League. Today, the division is populated with many of the Matildas’ biggest stars, such as Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley and Mary Fowler, and Australia is one of the most represented nations in the history of the WSL, with the likes of Sam Kerr, Katrina Gorry and Mackenzie Arnold having also had significant spells in England.
The number of Aussies in the league is so great, even, that Jack Sharkey, the national team’s Physical Performance Lead, is actually based in England. “I've unfortunately got the short straw with the relocation,” he says, tongue-in-cheek, after Emily Husband, the English coach who serves as the Matildas’ assistant, has spent a couple of minutes raving to GOAL about the lifestyle Down Under.
But it’s not always been like this. In years gone by, the NWSL, the top-flight in the United States, was the overseas league of choice for Australia internationals, not least because it dove-tailed nicely with the A-League season back home. At the 2019 World Cup, 13 members of the 23-player squad were based in the U.S.
It was after that tournament, however, that things started to change. Kerr moved to Chelsea a few months later, and stalwarts such as Catley, Arnold, Caitlin Foord and Alanna Kennedy followed the year after. Now, there are Australians not only throughout the WSL but also the second-tier of English women’s football. Alexia Apostolakis, Kaitlyn Torpey, Alana Murphy and Leticia McKenna all play in WSL 2 and were included in Joe Montemurro's most recent squad.
So what has prompted the Aussies to flock to England? What impact has it had on the Matildas? And what does it mean for the domestic game at home?