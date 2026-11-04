West Ham were meant to walk the Championship - so what's gone so wrong that Nuno Espirito Santo needed to be sacked?

West Ham were supposed to walk the Championship. They dropped out of the Premier League for the first time in 14 years despite finishing on 39 points, considerably higher than the average points tally of 34.5 for the team finishing in 17th place since the division was reduced to 20 teams in 1995.
Key players like Mateus Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville and El Hadji Malick Diouf were among those to jump ship, but the Hammers also made five permanent signings, including Celtic midfielder Arne Engels, Tottenham winger Manor Solomon and experienced Dutch defender Joel Veltman from Brighton. Joel Piroe and Morato, meanwhile, were headline loan additions, from Leeds and Nottingham Forest, respectively.
Add to that the fact talismanic forward and club captain Jarrod Bowen ignored concrete transfer interest from the top-flight to sign a revised contract at the London Stadium, and West Ham looked in great shape for an immediate return to the Premier League. That's certainly how the bookies saw it, as Nuno Espirito Santo's side were installed as pre-season favourites for the Championship crown.
To say they've failed to live up to that billing would be a massive understatement. Here we are at the start of November, and West Ham finished the weekend in eighth having won just six of their opening 13 league games. After a second successive home defeat on Saturday - a 3-1 thumping by West Brom - the board took the decision to sack Nuno to get their automatic promotion hopes back on track.
But what exactly has gone so wrong over the last three months?