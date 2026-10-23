‘As bullish as I’ve ever been’ - USL rebrand reflects owners’ belief in promotion-relegation, but stadiums and expansion remain hurdles

There is also a widespread sense of vindication. Multiple club sources lauded the league for its ambition in launching the league in full. To be sure, this is a bold move.

"In this evolution and stepping into promotional relegation the right way, and then having major markets that are tied to it, the growth potential is immense," Brad Stith, CEO of AC Boise, told GOAL.

Some have also argued that a clearer picture of what the top three divisions of soccer will look like offers crucial guardrails to protect against the financial woes that have seen some USL clubs fold. Championship side North Carolina FC shut its doors with just two months' notice at the end of the 2025 season. League One teams Westchester SC and Corpus Christi are both reportedly ceasing operations at the end of the year. The league itself, too, said it is being more stringent about its own internal standards to ensure that viable owners and sustainable clubs come into the setup.

Having a crucial option as to where, exactly, a team can afford to play in a three-tiered system could prevent similar cases in the future. Owners argue that most sides will find their right place.

"As you create that kind of infrastructure in the U.S., it actually mitigates the rest versus the other way around," Stith said. "Which is what you know all the fans deserve. You want to ensure that every time that they're supporting their community club, no matter at which level it's at, they know that every match matters."

Thus far, some teams have self-promoted to fit their preferred division. Boise, after a remarkable debut season in terms of attendance and performance, will move from League One to the Championship next year.

"We're the first community-promoted team from a football standpoint in U.S. history. It's been a great partnership. Obviously, League One's been great, and we have a partnership with Paul at the USL and then the leadership team of USL Championship about making the move. When your community is there just every game at the level that they have been for us, and your standing room only every game, it's a pretty remarkable environment to play professional football in," Stith added.



