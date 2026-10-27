The Rondo: Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or breakthrough, Alexia Putellas’ GOAT case and a ceremony that wouldn’t end

Congratulations!

If you’re reading this, you survived a grueling 700 minutes of pomp and ceremony to crown football’s best players. No, it wasn’t that long. It just felt like it.

But somewhere between the musical numbers, celebrity cameos and attempts to turn the Ballon d’Or into the Oscars, there were actual stories.

Harry Kane became the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to claim football’s most coveted individual award. Alexia Putellas strengthened her case for GOAT status with a record-tying third women’s Ballon d’Or. And Spain seemingly needed an extra suitcase for the trip home.

There weren’t many surprises, but there was plenty to unpack. With neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo in attendance, the night offered another reminder of football’s changing guard. Who are the emerging icons of this era?

So, without further ado, here’s the latest edition of… The Rondo.