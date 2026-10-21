‘A badge of pride’ - How St. Louis helped build American soccer as CITY SC chase U.S. Open Cup glory against Columbus Crew

On Monday, the history of St. Louis sports gathers for lunch. It's been this way for decades now. Over turkey sandwiches and iced teas, the legends of the city tell, and often retell, the stories that have helped define it.
The meeting is one held by the 1-2-3 Club, a collection of legendary sports figures that call the city home. Every Monday, they debate and dissect sports in a way only they can. There are no hot takes here, though; the room is filled with ex-players, coaches, referees, trainers and journalists. If something has happened in St. Louis over the last 80 years, there's a pretty good chance that someone in that room was either there or made it happen themselves.
It's the right place, then, to learn the beginnings of St. Louis' soccer history. At least, it's home to the right person. Nearly everyone in the room sends the same message: "Dave literally wrote the book on soccer."
They're referring to Dave Lange, who has spent much of his life chronicling the city's relationship with soccer as a coach, author, and historian. And that history is rich. From Catholic roots and college rivalries all the way to this week's U.S. Open Cup final, St. Louis has always been a hotbed for American soccer. There were years when St. Louis was on top of the American soccer world. There were years when it was also relatively dormant. The city's history with soccer is long and complicated, but also wildly successful. There may not be a city more important to the American game than the Gateway City.
"It's always been a badge of pride to represent St. Louis in soccer," Lange tells GOAL. "There's always this us-against-them mentality that also runs through the story of St. Louis soccer. We're a St. Louis team with St. Louis players."
On Wednesday, St. Louis' latest group of players, the ones that make up St. Louis SC, will take on the Columbus Crew in the U.S. Open Cup final. It will be the club's first real crack at a major trophy, which means Wednesday's match could be a defining moment in the city's soccer history.
It wouldn't be a first, though. No city has more U.S. Open Cup success. No city, it can be argued, has produced more national team talent. So how has that happened? How did a city nestled in the Midwest become the center of American soccer? This is a look at the history of one of American soccer's great cities, and it begins over a century ago.
NOTE: St. Louis City SC would winthe 2026 U.S. Open Cup on penalties.