‘Win as much as possible’ - Sergi Roberto’s Barcelona roots run deep, but LA Galaxy’s showdown with LAFC comes first

Sergi Roberto still gets asked about that goal all the time. It is perhaps the finest day in Barcelona’s recent history. Neymar crossed, Roberto gambled, while every single PSG defender stood static. The finish was perfect.
La remontada, the overturning of a 4-0 deficit in the Champions League, was complete.
Roberto lives in Los Angeles now, and plays for LA Galaxy. That moment was a decade ago. But every day, as he walks around with his wife and kids, in a place that feels like relative anonymity compared to the buzzing furor of Barcelona, he gets stopped for selfies and asked about that goal.
"It's the craziest goal I've ever scored, for sure. That's the goal everybody remembers. Time will pass, and everybody will still remember that game," he told GOAL.
Yet that was an old version of this same player. Back then, Roberto was the La Masia kid first getting his chance for his hometown club - which he still watches every week. These days, he’s a man with a wife, kids, and house in America. Times change, careers change. Yet Roberto insists that this is where he is meant to be.
"Even while I was playing at Barcelona, I always said that I would like to play in MLS," Roberto said. "I just didn't know when it was going to happen."