So, how do you beat Miami?

Putting the elephant in the room - praying Messi won't score four - aside, there are really two ways. The first is the long ball. It's pretty simple. Miami's defense is disorganized. Their full backs often push up a little bit too high to offer numbers in attack. The center backs - in this case Casemiro and Micael - don't respond in turn. There are spaces behind the midfield and in front of the defense. When they lose possession, chaos ensues. It's possible to create either 1v1 or 3v2 chances. Good teams tend to score in those situations.

Prevailing soccer thought will tell you that a back four should all be in, well, a line. This is how you either ensure that opponents are ahead of you, or catch the opposition offside. Miami have tried this really novel technique this year where they do neither - and sort of see what happens.

The first goal that Columbus scored - Gonzalo Tapia's tidy penalty kick - will be blamed on Dayne St. Clair, who, in a moment of madness, came too far off his line and cleaned out the Chilean striker. But the full play leading up to the goal is far more revealing.

Miami's center backs are caught in transition, while the left back is too high up. A simple long ball from central midfield forces total panic. The defenders collapse. St. Clair loses his head. Penalty. Goal.

The third goal was much the same. By that point, in fairness, Miami were chasing the game. There was no structure to be found. Yet the Crew exploited the back line once again. Right-center-back Steven Moreira has all the time in the world to thump the ball down the pitch. Yannick Bright, MIAMI'S DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER(!!!), is caught in his own half. Both center backs have stepped up into the Crew's side of the pitch. Bright gets turned by Tapia, who runs through on goal and scores.

That's silly from Miami, but it's also smart from the Crew, who noticed that the long ball is on. Game over.