NWSL 2026 season review: Gotham FC make history, Ashley Sanchez wins Golden Boot and the Denver Summit break records as Chicago Stars hit rock bottom

Where do you even begin with this past National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season? The record-breaking crowd at Denver Summit’s inaugural match? Super-moms Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson returning to the pitch for both club and country? There were plenty of highs in 2026, but like any season, a lot of lows, too.

There was the chaos surrounding the High Impact Player (HIP) rule, bottom-of-the-table disappointment in Chicago and the Bay, and what felt like an endless wave of injuries that sidelined some of the league’s top talent. Keeping up with it all was no small task.

And the league itself? Bigger than ever. For the first time, the NWSL operated with 16 teams, with Denver Summit and Boston Legacy making their debuts. In 2028, that number will reach 18, with expansion heading to Atlanta and Columbus.

Now, with the regular season wrapped up and the playoffs up next, it’s only right to reflect on the moments, teams and players that made this year what it was. Gotham will be looking to win the NWSL Championship for the second straight year, Utah Royals are making their first postseason appearance, and Angel City and San Diego Wave enter the playoffs with impressive unbeaten streaks. There’s still plenty of soccer left, but plenty worth looking back on, too.

GOAL looks back at the 2026 NWSL regular season...