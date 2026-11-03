Dominic Calvert-Lewin grew up with a Muhammad Ali poster on his wall. The quote on it wasn’t one of the boxer’s more braggadocious sayings. It wasn’t even particularly relevant to a kid. Yet Calvert-Lewin read it so often that, all these years later, he still knows it by heart.

Now, perhaps more than ever, he’s been thinking about that memory.

"A man who views the world the same at 50 as he did at 20,” that poster read, “has wasted 30 years of his life."

Calvert-Lewin isn’t 20 anymore. He isn’t 50 yet either, to be fair, but that 30th birthday is rapidly approaching. It’s been 21 years since he joined the academy at Sheffield United, effectively beginning his journey as a footballer. It's been 10 years since the move to Everton and six since his first England cap. Three years ago, he became a father. Even his move to Leeds, which happened less than a year-and-a-half ago, seems so far away. Life changes, and it changes quickly. Particularly for Calvert-Lewin.

Yet through all the change, the highs and the lessons learned from the lows, Calvert-Lewin has kept scoring. This season, he’s playing his best football since his Everton breakout from 2019-21. With 18 goals, he’s the Premier League’s most prolific Englishman since arriving at Elland Road last fall.

So what’s the big secret? Why are the goals coming now more than they did a few years ago? What’s changed?

Well, Calvert-Lewin has, and he’s changed for the better.

“I think there's definitely strength in that,” he tells GOAL, “and there’s power that it's given me to know that now I know what I'm about. I know what I can do. I know who I am, and I know what I bring to the table. I think that gives me a lot of confidence when I step on the pitch…I'm a little bit more relaxed in times of hardship or difficulty. That comes from the foundation that I've got at home. I believe that's my main springboard, and I didn't have that when I was 21.

“I've got that now, and that gives me the confidence to go out and attack the world.”

That part of him hasn’t changed, of course. Calvert-Lewin has been attacking the world since his debut for Sheffield United 11 years ago. He's been attacking the Premier League for most of his career. Life, of course, has attacked him back: injuries, setbacks, narratives, droughts. They seem far away now, but Calvert-Lewin knows they aren’t. If there’s one thing he’s learned in this life, it’s that you can’t get too comfortable in good or bad.

“Life goes in seasons,” he says, “and it can sometimes be good, and sometimes there are difficult moments.

”But at the moment,” he adds with a smile, “life's good.”

This is a look inside the life of Calvert-Lewin, how it’s changing and, more importantly, how it’s changed him.