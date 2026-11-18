No team has scored more goals in the Women's Super League this season than Chelsea, who sit top of the table after 10 games having produced an excellent response to the disappointment of the previous campaign - their worst since 2018-19. That status at the summit was secured thanks to a 1-0 win over defending champions Manchester City on Saturday, which was impressive for several reasons, the ongoing absence of Lauren James prime among them.

James has been outstanding so far this season, racking up five goals and two assists from her first nine appearances for the Blues. However, a hamstring issue has left her on the sidelines for all of Chelsea's last three outings, from which they have just one win and have scored only two goals.

To get through the challenge of City on Saturday without her, while also losing starting centre-forward Melvine Malard to her own hamstring issue in the first half of the game, deserved additional praise, especially off the back of disappointing draws with Hacken and Everton. But with James' return to action seemingly far from imminent, how does head coach Sonia Bompastor get this attack back firing without its talismanic figure?