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Jobe Bellingham England 1:1Getty/GOAL

Jobe Bellingham fully deserves his England call-up - and versatile Borussia Dortmund man can perfectly complement brother Jude

The former Sunderland star has been called up for the first time by Thomas Tuchel after an impressive start to the season in Germany

James Westwood

  • It can't be easy being the brother of one of the best footballers on the planet. Jobe Bellingham has enjoyed a fine career so far, starting out at Birmingham City before making his name at Sunderland and earning a £31 million move to Borussia Dortmund, while also becoming captain of England Under-21s. But has remained firmly in sibling Jude's shadow.

    Jude is a La Liga and Champions League winner who many see as England's answer to Zinedine Zidane, a dynamic midfielder who is brilliant with both feet and has a penchant for delivering important goals on the biggest stages. While Jude chases more silverware at Real Madrid after a stellar 2026 World Cup, Jobe has simply been focused on proving his doubters wrong at Dortmund, where Jude immediately excelled in his teens after also graduating from the Birmingham academy.

    Jobe's hard work is now paying off, though. Thomas Tuchel has called the 21-year-old into his camp for the November international break, and he could make his senior debut as early as Thursday, when England host to Croatia in the Nations League.

    With Myles Lewis-Skelly suspended for that game, and Alex Scott sidelined through injury, luck has shone on the younger Bellingham, but Tuchel is adamant he "deserves" this chance. Anyone who has watched him play for Dortmund this season will surely agree, and it would be no surprise if he made a big impression for the Three Lions, potentially acting as the perfect foil for Jude.

  • Mental toughness

    Jobe Bellingham

    Bellingham's debut campaign at BVB did not run smoothly, but by the end of it, he'd earned his stripes

    It is also a great testament to Jobe's strength of character that he is in this position. Such an opportunity certainly didn't look on the cards in his first few months at Dortmund, as he struggled to force his way into Niko Kovac's starting XI while being pigeon-holed as a number six, despite the fact he was more of a box-to-box midfielder during Sunderland's promotion-winning 2024-25 campaign.

    The low points were crushing, too. Bellingham was guilty of an error that led to Dortmund losing a Klassiker clash with arch-rivals Bayern Munich, and got himself sent off in a 1-1 draw with Freiburg. He also had to deal with the fallout of interference from his father Mark, who allegedly confronted Kovac over his treatment of Jobe and his tactical decisions after a trip to St Pauli.

    Kovac, however, always backed Bellingham in public, and pointed out that when young players join new clubs, it can often take "three to six months to adapt". The German coach was ultimately proven right, too; Bellingham locked down a regular spot in the team after the turn of the year and played a key role in Dortmund winning 13 of their final 18 Bundesliga matches, which secured a runners-up finish behind Bayern.

    "You gain rhythm the more you play, and I feel like I've certainly been able to build confidence and more of a presence by playing more. I'm going to be here for a long time, so I'm happy that I'm building that rhythm," Bellingham told Dortmund's media channel in April. "Every day I want to get better. I want to win every game I play, get on the ball and show what I can do – physically and technically."

  • Clear improvement

    FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Dortmund have managed to keep pace with Bayern in the early stages of the new campaign, and Bellingham has played a key role in their impressive run

    Bellingham also highlighted one specific area of improvement, adding: "I definitely want to get forward and contribute in the final third more. That's something I tell myself I need to do more. I enjoy carrying the ball. I always tell myself I want to do it as many times as I can during a game."

    Indeed, the physically imposing midfielder only registered four assists in 45 games last term, and didn't score a single goal. Fast-forward to present day and he is still waiting to open his account in the famous yellow jersey, but has achieved his aim of making more of an impact at the top end of the pitch. Per The Athletic, Bellingham is creating chances almost four-times as frequently as he did last season, and has already set up three goals in all competitions.

    His 90-minute averages for shots and touches in the opposition box are also up, with Kovac giving him the freedom to push up after the summer arrival of Joey Veerman, who has taken a lot of the defensive responsibility away from Bellingham. Dortmund look a more well-rounded team as a result, going unbeaten through their first nine Bundesliga games to sit joint-top of the table with Bayern, while they've also picked up nine points out of a possible 12 in the league phase of the Champions League.

    At the end of October, BVB battled to a 2-2 draw with Bayern at the Allianz Arena, and Bellingham was one of the best players on the pitch. He completed 85 percent of his passes, posted three shots - one of which forced a brilliant stop from Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig - produced 13 ball carries, seven recoveries and three duels wins, and covered 11.3 kilometres before coming off late on.

  • Outgrown U21s

    England v Kazakhstan - UEFA U21 EURO 2027 Qualifier
    Getty Images Sport

    Bellingham has been a key player for the Young Lions since making his debut in 2024, and is clearly ready for the next step

    Dortmund followed up that result in Munich by beating Real Betis 2-1 in the Champions League and Elversberg by the same scoreline on Saturday, with Bellingham impressing in the No.10 role in the former contest. Kovac has been delighted by his development, and was not surprised to see him included in the latest England squad.

    "He has truly earned it," Kovac told reporters. "The progress he has made is significant. He has invested a lot, he is very hard working."

    Bellingham is not only reaping the rewards from his improvement at Dortmund, though, but also how consistent he's been for Lee Carsley's U21s. After being handed the captain's armband on his 12th appearance for the Young Lions, in a European Championship qualifier against Kazakhstan in September, Bellingham laid on two goals in a thumping 4-2 victory and bossed the game from the middle of the park.

    "He was outstanding," Carsley beamed after the final whistle. "I went to watch Jobe a couple of weeks ago in Dortmund, and he’s progressing so quickly. Physically he’s grown. He’s definitely got that strength in his legs. The way he’s moving the ball, taking opponents on, and using his strength and balance… He was always a good player, but now he’s going through the levels."

    Tuchel echoed Carsley's sentiments last week, and felt the need to clarify that Jobe is "not here because of his brother".

    "In the Under-21s, he’s a standout player since a long time now. So I think the door should always be open for that pathway, for special performances over a long period of time, and that’s what Jobe has done," said Tuchel. "He has also found his rhythm with Dortmund; he’s had an excellent start to the season. He’s a regular starter now there and very influential. So there’s an opportunity coming on his own merit."

  • 'Beautiful story'

    Bellingham brothers
    Getty

    Jobe does not have the same attacking instincts as brother Jude, but he can play an equally important role for the team

    Jobe and Jude are set to become the 22nd set of brothers to represent the Three Lions, but the first to share the pitch since Gary and Phil Neville in 2007. Tuchel has described it as a "beautiful story", and hopes Jude's presence "will make life easier" for Jobe in his first senior camp, while remaining acutely aware that the younger sibling is determined to carve out a distinct footprint.

    Indeed, he wears 'Jobe' on the back of his shirt instead of the family name, and is not interested in the "superstar" status that Jude enjoys. "I don’t want to be a big character away from the pitch," he has said. "When I play, I just want to be one of the highest-performing players and get my head down."

    Despite the striking similarities in their appearance, Jobe is also a different profile of player. "He's one of five players for central midfield, more defensive than Jude," Tuchel asserted. "Strong on the ball, good physique, big body, very physical player and can keep possession."

    Jude, by contrast, is the first line of support for Harry Kane; it's his job to burst forward at every opportunity and try to create openings. That's never going to be Jobe's game, even as his influence in attack improves at Dortmund, but he can complement Jude in a slightly deeper role.

    Tuchel will be counting on Jobe to use his imposing physical frame to break up the play and and help England control the tempo. He's a facilitator rather than an individualistic match-winner, and he'll run himself into the ground for the good of the team.

    There's a lot of competition for places in the England engine room and Jobe is up against top class operators like Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice, but he boasts the technical quality and athleticism to become a regular for Tuchel, and there's no question that he and his brother are compatible in the same starting XI. He may never emulate Jude's overall impact, but if he can translate his U21 displays to the senior stage, Jobe has the potential to become an England hero in his own right.