'It's time now, buddy' - How Ryan Richter unleashed Cavan Sullivan and took the Philadelphia Union from last place to MLS Cup contenders

Ryan Richter’s path to Philadelphia’s top job began with a question. With the Union struggling early in the season, first-team head coach Bradley Carnell asked Richter, then managing the club’s MLS Next Pro side, what he would do differently.
Richter went to work. He watched each of Philly’s first 12 games three times, compiled 10 detailed observations from every match and presented his findings to Carnell.
"I was supporting him, but not really part of the group. It was just like an outsider's view of what the team should do differently. A lot of work went into that," Richter told GOAL.
So, when Carnell was relieved of his duties back on May 27, with the Union last in MLS and with just one win to their name, Richter was thoroughly prepared to step in.
"When I got the opportunity, it's like I already knew the topics that I wanted to start with, what I thought the team needed to do differently - also where I thought the guys were at, what the best team was, and the position that the guys should play. I put so much work into it," Richter said.
What he might not have been prepared for, though, was how well it would all go. Philadelphia are undefeated in their last 14 matches. They have won eight in a row. They have not lost an MLS game in five months. Richter, the outsider who was asked to prepare a few notes, is a genuine Coach of the Year contender. And his team is one of the most impressive runs in league history.