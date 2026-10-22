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Barcelona Tyler, The Creator 1:1Getty/GOAL

The Barcelona x Spotify Clasico kit collab has become iconic

The Blaugrana have collaborated once again with the streaming service on a one-off shirt for Sunday's meeting with Real Madrid, this time handing complete creative control to irreverent rapper Tyler, The Creator

Krishan Davis

  • The first Clasico of the season is almost upon us, and that means a fresh drop from the prolific collaboration between Barcelona and music streaming giants Spotify. Once again, Barca will wear a special-edition kit in Sunday's clash with Real Madrid, connecting the worlds of football and music by promoting a globally-acclaimed artist on their shirts during the biggest fixture in the club calendar.

    This time, it's Tyler, The Creator's turn to take the limelight, and the Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and fashion designer has been given complete creative control over a drop that showcases his boundless imagination and unique approach to his work, as an artist in the truest sense.

    It's a collaboration that's brought unprecedented success for Barcelona so far, and Tyler's involvement reflects there is no sign of it slowing down any time soon.

  • Coveted kits

    Barcelona GOLF WANG Tyler, The Creator shirt
    Nike

    Tyler, The Creator has become the latest artist to feature on a Barcelona kit as part of the deal with Spotify


    Barcelona's biannual Clasico collab with Spotify has become one of the most hotly anticipated moments of the football culture calendar, always generating plenty of hype in the build-up to one of the game's fiercest showdowns as fans are left wondering which big-name artist will front the shirt.

    This is already the ninth special-edition kit of the partnership, with Tyler, The Creator following music megastars including Drake, Rosalia, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, The Rolling Stones and Olivia Rodrigo in having his logo emblazoned across the front of a Barcelona jersey. The club has dropped two a season since 2022-23.

    Leveraging Spotify's unmatched access to link up with such huge artists has basically guaranteed the twice-yearly collaboration is successful, with both Barcelona supporters and the huge fanbases of those respective musicians rushing to get their hands on one of the limited-edition jerseys.

    However, this is the first time that one of those artists has been given full creative control. Tyler has been given license to convey his unique character and individualism in a loud and colourful wider collection - the ideal candidate for the job having long combined his passion for music and fashion through his streetwear label, GOLF WANG.

  • Tyler takes over

    Barcelona GOLF WANG Tyler, The Creator collection
    Nike

    Tyler was given complete creative freedom with the collection and accompanying launch video in a first for the partnership

    The home shirt itself is pretty straightforward, featuring Tyler's capped-up 'GOLF' logo in bold yellow in place of the Spotify branding across the chest. Otherwise, the design is the same as any other matchday.

    It's in the wider collection that you can really see the rapper's unique identity come through, though, which all carries the vibrant, loud, irreverent aesthetic that has been synonymous with his GOLF WANG line since its inception 15 years ago, using a unique palette of brown, teal, burgundy, blue, black and white,

    The Letterman jacket, track jacket and long and short-sleeved retro-inspired jerseys are the pick of the bunch, demonstrating Tyler's eye for on-point fashion design with subtle prints and bold typefaces. The expansive drop also features GOLF WANG x Barca hoodies, tees and accessories, with the artist's curation even going as granular as a lighter.

    Barca also gave the 35-year-old free reign with the promotional video, which is typically absurd. Directed by and starring the rapper, it shows Tyler recruiting a ridiculously muscular player for Barcelona after being hit in the face by a stray ball in a rehearsal on the Camp Nou pitch. Is he taking the p*ss? That's probably open to interpretation.

  • 'This one feels different'

    Lamine Yamal Barcelona x GOLF WANG shirt Tyler the Creator
    Nike

    The fresh approach to the Barca x GOLF WANG jersey could see the club and streaming service give more creative control to artists going forward

    The creative license bestowed on Tyler this time around sets this collection apart, even if the shirt Barca will wear in Sunday's Clasico is actually quite understated.

    "Every jersey takeover we've done has pushed us somewhere new, but this one feels different," Marc Hazan, Spotify's senior vice-president of marketing and partnerships said on the revelation that the rapper would front the new jersey. "Tyler brings a distinct creative world to the collaboration, extending far beyond the jersey.

    "From the campaign visuals and collection to the immersive event in Barcelona, every element is rooted in GOLF WANG's brand world, making this one of our most exciting collaborations with FC Barcelona yet."

    If the collection is successful, it wouldn't be a surprise to see other artists given he creative reins when the Clasico rolls around.

  • Lucrative link-up

    FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA
    AFP

    Barcelona have enjoyedd huge success through their kit collaborations with Spotify since 2022

    From a commercial standpoint, the concept is incredibly lucrative for Barca, who have certainly used their blockbuster sponsorship deal with Spotify to help balance the books following the financial mess they found themselves in post-Covid.

    The special-edition Clasico shirts have tended to retail at an eye-watering €400 and, given they are only released in a limited run, they are immediately sought after and carry a significantly higher resale value. In 2025, it was reported that the Catalan club made €1.5 million in the space of an hour from their Travis Scott collaboration.

    Overall, Barca's sponsorship deal with the music streaming service is the second-most profitable on the entire planet, second only to Real Madrid's partnership with the airline Emirates. They secured improved financial terms in a renewed agreement in 2025 (€75m per season) and the club's earnings from it could now reach €460m (£387m/$516m) over the next four years. That includes a significant additional fee for the Camp Nou naming rights, albeit full payment is heavily dependent on the progress of the ongoing renovations.

  • More to come

    Barcelona GOLF WANG Tyler, The Creator shirt
    Nike

    With another men's Clasico to come in May, Barcelona and Spotify are certain to link up with another world-renowned artist very soon

    That contract renewal - and the likelihood that it will be renewed again further down the line given the success of the partnership - reflects that there is really no end in sight for what is becoming a prolific collaboration.

    Barca's men's and women's team will wear the GOLF WANG shirt this weekend. You can be sure it will sell out pretty much everywhere, and then anticipation will begin to build again ahead of the second Clasico weekend of the season in May. Whoever fronts that edition, you can guarantee it will be another superstar of the music space.

    "The collaboration between FC Barcelona and Spotify continues to forge new connections between football, music and contemporary culture," Joan Soler, Barcelona's vice-president of commercial, said. "With Tyler, The Creator featured on the Clasico shirt, we are building on an initiative that has become part of the anticipation surrounding this match and enables us to reach audiences around the world.

    "This latest activation further strengthens the unique nature of our partnership with Spotify and highlights the power of music and football to bring people together."

    The Spotify x GOLF WANG x Barcelona collection is available to buy now from Barcelona's official stores and website, golfwang.com and nike.com.