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Barcelona, beware! Isco-inspired Real Betis look like genuine contenders under perennially underrated Manuel Pellegrini

Los Verdiblancos will be out to upset La Liga's leaders on Saturday after making a historic start to their season

James Westwood

  • Real Betis are absolutely flying. Manuel Pellegrini's side are sat third in La Liga after amassing 19 points from their opening eight games as they aim to successfully build on their fifth-placed finish from last term. Betis have thus equalled their best-ever start to a season, which came way back in 1934-35, when they went on to win their first and only Spanish top-flight crown.

    No one at the club is thinking about a second title just yet, but confidence in the dressing room is at an all-time high. That's also in part due to their return to the Champions League after a 21-year absence, which has gone as well as anyone could have hoped so far, with Betis kicking-off the league phase with a pair of thrilling 3-2 victories over Lille and Porto. Pellegrini has enough depth at his disposal, as well as his own pure grit, to make sure Betis' keep up their momentum.

    "If I think Betis can compete against any team, it's this season's Betis, where we're not just 11 or 14 players, but a very large squad with many resources," veteran Betis defender Diego Llorente told the club's media channel earlier this month. "Nobody can guarantee results, but we can guarantee attitude, commitment, fighting spirit, and dedication, which are non-negotiable things that this badge demands when we step onto the field. We hope to bring a lot of joy to the fans this season."

    There's been plenty of joy already, and it will turn to euphoria if Betis can take down Barcelona on Saturday. La Liga's leaders have won all eight of their games so far, scoring an incredible 34 goals while conceding only seven, but Betis will provide their biggest challenge yet. Victory for Los Verdiblancoswould instantly transform them from pretenders to genuine contenders.

  • 'The Engineer'

    FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL BETIS-ELCHE
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    Pellegrini has a long track record of elevating mid-tier clubs to giddy new heights, and is still going strong at the age of 73

    Betis are not in this position by accident. Since Pellegrini's arrival in July 2020, they've never finished lower than seventh in La Liga, despite spending just €202 million (£171m/$227m) in the transfer market. Los Verdiblancos have qualified for European competition five years in a row, reaching the Conference League final in 2024-25 (the club's maiden appearance in a European final) and the quarter-finals of the Europa League last term.

    Known as 'El Ingeniero' (The Engineer) in Spain for his calm, highly structured approach to building strong football teams, Pellegrini is one of the finest coaches of the 21st century. He guided Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals and a runners-up finish in La Liga, qualified Malaga for the Champions League for the first time in their history, and delivered the Premier League title to Manchester City in 2013-14 - but there is a sense that he has always been underrated.

    That is certainly the opinion of Pablo Fornals, who briefly worked with Pellegrini at West Ham before reuniting with the Chilean at Betis in 2024. "I think it is true [he's unappreciated]. He knows everything about football and relations between the coaching staff and the players," Fornals told Transfermarkt. "I think for me personally, he gave me a chance to play in the Premier League, so it's something I'm always going to be grateful for. And when I wasn't that good in the Premier League, he brought me here and gave me a second chance. For me, he's a big part of my career and I tried to repay all of this by giving 100 percent everyday."

    Pellegrini has masterminded a late-career resurgence for Isco, too, having initially got the best out of the Spanish midfielder at Malaga. "Pellegrini is a coach who knows me very well, who has an idea and a style of play that benefits players with my characteristics," Isco said in a recent interview with Diario Sport. "He always gets the best possible performance from all the players. You can't understand the growth of this Betis without Pellegrini's influence."

  • Back to his best

    Real Betis Balompie v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2
    Getty Images Sport

    Former Real Madrid playmaker Isco has emerged from a nightmare spell with injuries to become the face of Betis' project

    The 73-year-old tactician's mind seems sharper than ever, with Betis now a team that builds patiently from the back to bait the opposition press, before exploiting any gaps with ruthless efficiency. Isco has led by example as captain and been the creative heartbeat of the side, registering more high impact offensive actions per game in La Liga (4.68) than any other Betis player.

    He was especially influential in Saturday's 5-2 rout of Osasuna, bagging a brace and dictating most of Betis' best attacking moves. In his 74 minutes on the pitch, Isco didn't lose possession once as the Osasuna defence toiled in vein to pin him down.

    The former Real Madrid playmaker has also been decisive in the Champions League. He laid on a vital assist in the win at Lille and scored the all-important third goal against Porto on Wednesday, coolly converting an 84th-minute penalty to send the Verdiblanco fans packed into the 70,000 capacity Estadio de la Cartuja (Betis' temporary home while the Estadio Benito Villamarín is being renovated) into raptures.

    It was goal that Isco's all-action performance deserved, and he scooped the Player of the Match prize after recording four key passes, 30 ball carries and five recoveries.

    Few could have predicted the 34-year-old getting back to such a high level after fracturing his fibula in both 2024 and 2025, while he also suffered a serious ankle injury last term, and was restricted to just eight La Liga appearances overall. Now, though, Isco seems to be in top physical condition again after a good pre-season.

    Betis' social team welcomed Isco to the club on a free transfer in 2023 by recreating the famous 'resurrection' scene of Jon Snow from 'Game of Thrones', which now feels prophetic. Coming through such a testing period has only strengthened Isco's resolve, as he added to Sport: "What I've learned is to value each day, to enjoy every training session, every minute I'm on the pitch. Being injured for a long time gives you the perspective that football moves so fast that you don't stop to enjoy the little moments, the small details that ultimately make me happy."

    Talk of a return to the Spain national team is growing with each passing game, which Isco admits is one of his main aims: "There's a very young team with a lot of talent, and it's difficult, especially because I'm getting on in years. But I'm going to try to perform at my best for Betis, and hopefully I can go back; I'm not hiding anything."

  • Perfect defensive balance

    Real Betis Balompie v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27
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    Ex-Arsenal man Hector Bellerin is part of the old guard that is making Betis a difficult team to break down

    Isco is not the only one winding back the years, though. Former Barcelona centre-back Marc Bartra returned to Betis for a second stint in 2023, and is arguably now playing the best football of his entire career at 35, while he has even chipped in with three goals.

    Llorente, 33, has also done well when called upon, while 31-year-old Hector Bellerin has been the model of consistency right-back. The former Arsenal man was especially brilliant when Betis beat Real Madrid 1-0 in early September, winning eight duels while marking Vinicius Junior out of the game.

    Betis have the ideal blend of experience and youthful exuberance in defence, with 25-year-old Brazilian Natan anchoring the backline, 23-year-old Diego Gomez providing cover, and Spanish goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, 29, barely putting a foot wrong between the sticks. Meanwhile, Bellerin has a talented understudy in Angel Ortiz, 22, while Fran Garcia is unlocking his full potential on the opposite side.

    The 27-year-old only cost €4m from Real Madrid in the summer, which could end up being one of La Liga's greatest bargain deals if he continues on his current trajectory. As Betis' primary attacking full-back, Garcia has been vital in generating overloads in the final third with his electric pace and direct style.

  • Plenty of quality

    Real Betis Balompie v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2
    Getty Images Sport

    Pellegrini has a host of good options in the middle of the park and out wide, with Abde Ezzalzouli capable of deciding games almost single-handedly

    Isco has had plenty of help in midfield, too. Fornals has excelled at breaking the lines in a hybrid role, Nelson Deossa has brought a dynamic edge in the transitional phase, while the tremendous physical presence of both Marc Roca and Facundo Bernal has ensured the defence is never exposed.

    Betis are also blessed with plenty of quality on the flanks, with Abde Ezzalzouli emerging as their talisman once again. The Morocco international has long been touted for great things, but failed to make the grade at Barcelona after joining the club from Hercules in 2021, and his first two years at Betis were underwhelming.

    Ezzalzouli exploded into life last season, though, registering 28 goal contributions in 43 appearances across all competitions from the left wing. In cruel twist of fate, he was forced to miss Morocco's 2026 World Cup campaign due to injury, and a combination of illness and a knee problem saw him laid low in the opening weeks of the current campaign.

    However, the 24-year-old has gradually worked his way back to full fitness, and after scoring in Betis' La Liga wins over Getafe and Osasuna, he put on a dazzling display against Porto in the Champions League. He made it 1-1 two minutes into the second half with a wicked, curling, first-time strike that will surely be a contender for one of the goals of the season come May. That was one of five shots Ezzalzouli registered, and he caused Porto constant problems with his direct running.

    Infamous Manchester United flop Antony has had a tougher time trying to repeat his superb first full season at Betis so far, though. The Brazilian has yet to score through 10 appearances, which perhaps suggests he is still struggling to manage the chronic pubalgia issue that has plagued him since December. Still, Antony's work rate has never dwindled, and he's shown enough flashes of brilliance to remain a key player, notably producing a lovely assist for Cuncho Hernandez to score in the Porto game.

    Pellegrini can also rely on Rodrigo Riquelme to play on either side, and the Spaniard has scored twice in five La Liga starts while earning praise for his agility in tight spaces. From a technical standpoint, Betis' squad is right up there with the best in Spanish football - with versatile winger Aitor Ruibal nearly back in the mix after an injury layoff too - and should have real staying power as they push for domestic and European success.

  • No.9 battle

    Cucho Hernandez Troy Parrott Real Betis 2026-27
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    Cucho Hernandez has been a reliable source of goals for Betis, but now faces intense competition from Troy Parrott

    Upfront, Cucho has been Pellegrini's go-to man for the past year and a half, in which time he has netted a very respectable 23 goals in 64 appearances. The Colombian striker has done fantastically to get his career back on track after a miserable spell at Watford that ended with relegation from the Premier League, having initially caught Betis' eye in the United States by spearheading the Colombus Crew's run to glory in both the MLS Cup and Leagues Cup.

    He's a composed finisher with a diverse shooting repertoire, as evidenced by his instinctive effort against Porto, and the 18-yard, low drive he produced to score in Betis' 1-1 draw with Deportivo la Coruna on September 20. Betis' high press also starts with Hernandez, who will hustle relentlessly from the first minute to last. For Betis to reach the next level, though, Pellegrini needed someone to provide competition for Hernandez. Enter Troy Parrott.

    The Ireland international completed a €20m move to Seville from AZ Alkmaar in August after scoring 16 goals in 28 Eredivisie games in 2025-26. Parrott has not been as prolific in his first three months at Betis, finding the net only twice in nine matches, but he has been limited to just four starts. All things considered, the 24-year-old has settled in nicely, and he's already something of a cult hero with supporters because the two goals he has got were so important.

    Betis beat Real Madrid after Parrott reacted quickest to convert a rebound nine minutes from time, and he grabbed the winner against Lille four days later, leaving his marker for dead with a clever stepover before firing across the goalkeeper and into the far corner. As an old-school centre-forward who excels at timing runs in behind and reading space in the penalty area, the Tottenham academy graduate brings a new dimension to Pellegrini's line up.

  • Big ambition

    Levante UD v Real Betis Balompie - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27
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    There is a feeling in the Betis squad that they can achieve something special this season, fuelled by their manager

    Betis won't fear Barca, and it's safe to say that Pellegrini will be planning meticulously to stifle Hansi Flick's all-conquering side. "We know the enormous potential they have. We'll try to counter it with our own strengths," Betis keeper Valles said when quizzed on the top-of-the-table encounter by Cadena COPE. "We're also in a very good moment, and every match is different. They've been dominating almost every game, but this is Betis, and at home we have to fight until the very end."

    This is an ambitious squad and everyone is pulling in the same direction. If Barca are off their game by even a fraction, Betis have the tools to punish them. "We're trying to fight to finish as high up the table as possible. We can dream big," Isco added to SPORT.

    Pellegrini has also expressed his belief that Betis are "capable of doing important things", but he will keep the players grounded regardless of what happens this weekend. Barca, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have dominated La Liga for so long that it feels nigh-on impossible for anyone else to get a look-in.

    Betis appear better placed than any of their rivals to finally break up the monopoly, though, and they're still improving. With Pellegrini steering the ship, anything is possible.