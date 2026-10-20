Americans Abroad Rondo: How worrisome is Folarin Balogun's poor start? Is Gio Reyna back to his best? And should Cavan Sullivan be in Europe in January?

If there's one thing the most recent USMNT camp made clear, it's that Mauricio Pochettino isn't afraid to trust MLS talent. And that's absolutely a good thing. The league may not be the ultimate destination for America's best players, but it's proving to be an increasingly important launching pad for them.

Of course, that doesn't change the fact that many of the USMNT's biggest stars still ply their trade in Europe. Christian Pulisic, the team's best player, continues to do his thing at Milan. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah remain indispensable at Juventus and OM, respectively. Folarin Balogun might have struggled to start the season, but he's still competing at a high level with Monaco.

So with emerging young talent like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall, what does this all mean for the European guys? For so long, their spots felt secure. That's no longer the case. Basically, these lads all have something to prove. It's intriguing stuff, and GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.