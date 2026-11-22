Ruben Amorim called Christian Pulisic “irreplaceable” heading into the weekend. The American promptly offered more evidence, carrying his impressive USMNT form back to club duty with another goal.

Pulisic wasn’t the only American making an impression. Johnny Cardoso and Brenden Aaronson each scored in victories for their clubs, delivering timely reminders of what they can offer as the U.S. Men’s National Team enters a new era. Both have been outside the national team picture recently, and with the next full camp in March, the challenge now is turning those moments into sustained runs of form.

For Pulisic, that consistency is already there. After starring during the international break, he extended a spectacular stretch that has made him central to his coach’s plans.

Malik Tillman also delivered a welcome contribution, providing a key assist for Bayer Leverkusen that could help ease some of the pressure on him.

GOAL breaks down the weekend’s biggest moments for Americans Abroad...