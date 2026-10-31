Alexander Isak finally showing why Liverpool and Arsenal thought he was the answer to their No.9 problems

Alan Smith argued earlier this week that Alexander Isak is the only Liverpool player that would get in Arsenal's strongest starting XI. The veracity of that claim is very much open to debate. Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola arguably has at least three better options on the left wing than his Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta.

Still, one would imagine that if the latter were given the opportunity to sign just one Red, he'd immediately pick Isak without giving a second thought to anyone else. After all, Arsenal have long been linked with the Swedish striker, dating all the way back to his second season at St. James' Park with former club Newcastle United, in 2023-24, when he scored 21 times in 30 Premier League matches.

The following year, Isak made one goal and created another during a stunning smash-and-grab Carabao Cup win at the Emirates that left Arteta lamenting the impressive efficiency of the visitors' No.9. "I don't think he created or had any big chances," the Spaniard told reporters after his side's 2-0 defeat. "But, unfortunately, he was involved in both goals on the two times that he had the ball in the box. That's what they have - real quality up front that can make the difference."

In the end, Arsenal passed up the opportunity to enter into a bidding war with Liverpool for Isak when he made clear his intention to leave Newcastle last summer, as they reportedly felt their squad would be better served by strengthening several positions rather than just one, and that decision was arguably vindicated by the north Londoners' subsequent title triumph, along with the British record signing's disastrous debut season on Merseyside.

However, the Reds are finally starting to see the "real quality up front" that the Gunners are still lacking ahead of Sunday's showdown between the two teams at Anfield.