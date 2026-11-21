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Barcelona starlet Xavi Espart has provided a positive update on his recovery following a significant injury setback suffered during El Clasico. The 19-year-old, who recently committed his long-term future to the Catalan giants, remains determined to fulfill his dream of a lifelong career at the club.

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Overcoming the Clasico injury blow

The youngster saw his rapid ascent into the senior squad halted when he sustained a significant ankle injury he suffered in El Clasico, a match that was supposed to be a career highlight but instead turned into a physical ordeal. Reports suggest the player will likely remain out of action until the beginning of the New Year. Despite the setback, the academy product is maintaining a patient approach to his return. He emphasized that his primary focus is achieving a complete recovery rather than sprinting back to the pitch and risking a potential relapse that could further delay his progress.

Reflecting on the mental and physical toll of the rehabilitation process, the defender admitted that the early stages of his recovery were particularly grueling for him. "I’m feeling much better after the injury. The first two weeks were really tough, but I’m feeling better now. I don’t want to rush anything. I need to make sure I recover properly," he explained, as quoted by AS.

Commitment to the Blaugrana cause

The injury update comes at a momentous time for the defender, who recently committed his long-term future to the Catalan giants. By signing a new deal that runs until 2030, the club has signaled its immense faith in his potential. For the player, there was never any doubt about where he wanted to be, describing the outfit as the "club of my life" during the official signing ceremony held in the president's office.

Espart has clear objectives for his time at the Camp Nou, with European dominance sitting at the top of his wish list. "I want to spend my entire career at Barcelona. Getting here is difficult, but staying here is just as hard. My dream is to build my career at this club," he stated.

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Handling the Philipp Lahm comparisons

The youngster's tactical intelligence has not gone unnoticed by head coach Hansi Flick, who famously compared the Spaniard to German legend Philipp Lahm. Such high praise from a manager who worked closely with Lahm at Bayern Munich and the national team carries significant weight, even if the player himself is keen to keep his feet on the ground while acknowledging the boost it provides.

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“I took being compared to Lahm as a compliment, and it surprised me a little. I don’t want to compare myself to anyone, especially not Lahm, who’s had an incredible career. Hearing the manager say that helped give me more confidence,” Espart revealed.

Versatility as a key asset

One of the primary reasons for the Lahm comparison is Espart's ability to operate effectively in various roles across the pitch. While he has predominantly featured as a left-back this term, his tactical flexibility allows him to fill gaps wherever the coaching staff requires. This selfless attitude has made him a favorite of the technical staff since he transitioned from the youth setup into the senior environment.

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Growing up in La Masia, the defender spent years studying the club’s greatest legends to refine his own game. "This season I’ve played more at left back, but I’ll play wherever the manager needs me. I grew up watching Barcelona and Sergio Busquets when he played in central midfield. I’ve adapted to whatever position I’ve been asked to play," he revealed.