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Xabi Alonso is fighting to save his job at Stamford Bridge after a disastrous run of form culminated in a humiliating home defeat. The Spaniard has been warned that his tenure in west London could be cut short unless he orchestrates an immediate and dramatic turnaround in both results and performances.

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Stamford Bridge turns on Alonso during heavy defeat

Stamford Bridge descended into frustration on Saturday as Chelsea collapsed to a 4-1 loss against Leeds. That setback followed a 1-0 defeat at struggling Sunderland two weeks earlier and an uncommon home loss to rivals Tottenham.

Supporters voiced their anger, directing chants of "you don’t know what you’re doing" at the dugout when Malo Gusto was introduced. While an understanding exists that his methods require time to settle, Alonso's substitutions have repeatedly drawn scrutiny.

Cundy delivers blunt verdict on 'disgusting' display

Former Chelsea player Jason Cundy delivered a scathing verdict on talkSPORT after the Leeds collapse, warning a change beckons without an instant response.

"We are rotten. We were so bad, it was so bad… I’m in disbelief at what I’ve just witnessed," Cundy said. "That was a worrying performance, worrying. If that carries on, Alonso won’t keep his job, I’m telling you that for nothing."

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Highlighting consecutive losses to struggling Sunderland and Leeds, he condemned the capitulation. "You can’t do what you did against Sunderland, you can’t do what you did against Leeds today and lose those two games," he added. "We were disgusting today, absolutely disgusting, I’m still trying to find the words… as every minute ticked by, we got worse, and Leeds got better."

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Growing gap to Arsenal sparks bottom-half concerns

After 11 Premier League games, Chelsea sit eighth and already trail leaders Arsenal by 12 points. The regression has left Cundy questioning where the club will finish.

"It’s almost disbelief at how bad we were, seriously, I’m not even joking. I’m worried… I’m worried about how this season is going to go," Cundy admitted. "Genuinely now, I’m worried… I am worried about what this season looks like for us."

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He added: "I’m being completely honest here, I don’t know whether we’re going to finish… we look like bottom half fodder, easily bottom half fodder ... anyone could’ve beaten us, we were that bad. I’m really struggling to work out how we could’ve been that bad."

Crucial tests against struggling rivals await

Alonso faces an immediate test with consecutive games against teams near the foot of the table. Chelsea visit struggling Nottingham Forest next weekend before hosting relegation-threatened Crystal Palace a week later. Amid mounting pressure, anything short of two victories could prove fatal for his prospects.