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Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso is reportedly willing to offer teenage winger Estevao Willian to Barcelona in a stunning swap deal for midfielder Fermin Lopez. Despite Alonso previously urging patience with the Brazilian starlet, his lack of Premier League minutes has opened the door to a potential Stamford Bridge exit.

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Alonso plots shock Estevao swap for Barcelona star Lopez

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso is exploring an ambitious swap deal that would send teenage winger Estevao Willian to Barcelona in exchange for midfielder Fermin Lopez, according to Catalan outlet El Nacional.

Despite previously urging patience with the Brazilian international, Alonso has handed Estevao just two Premier League starts this season, casting doubt over the youngster's long-term role at Stamford Bridge.

Blues hope former 'Messinho' can unlock Flick's resistance

Alonso views European Championship winner Lopez as a fundamental addition to his west London project after previous big-money Chelsea approaches were blocked by Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.

Offering Estevao—once nicknamed 'Messinho' in his homeland—could give Chelsea fresh leverage, as Barcelona scouted the forward extensively during his time in Brazil and admire his pace, dribbling and threat down the right flank.

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Contrasting trajectories for two rising European stars

Unveiled by Chelsea in August 2025 following a €34m move from Palmeiras plus €23m in add-ons, Estevao became the Blues' youngest UEFA Champions League scorer against Ajax and joined Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in netting on his first three starts—including against Barcelona—before a serious April 2026 hamstring injury ruled him out of the World Cup.

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Lopez, meanwhile, committed his future to Barcelona until 2031 in January 2026 after enjoying his most productive campaign with 13 goals and 17 assists across all competitions, building on the 2024/25 domestic treble and a Champions League hat-trick against Olympiacos.

Flick holds final say over complex transfer puzzle

For now, the proposed exchange remains a market possibility rather than a formal negotiation, with Flick reluctant to sacrifice a high-pressing midfielder capable of starting or transforming games from the bench.

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Because Barcelona already boast Lamine Yamal as their primary right-sided attacker, Chelsea would still need to persuade both clubs and players while resolving the financial differences between the two valuations.