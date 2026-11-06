How to buy WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Riyadh tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

World Wrestling Entertainment returns to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2026, delivering one of the most explosive spectacles on the global sports entertainment calendar. Set in the heart of Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season, the marquee showcase brings the worlds of Raw and SmackDown together under the bright lights of the capital.

Fans from across the Kingdom and around the globe are rushing to secure seats for this premium live event. Whether you are searching for affordable entry or floor-level views, GOAL has compiled all the essential details on how to secure your tickets right now.

When is WWE Crown Jewel 2026 - Riyadh?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7:00 PM WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Riyadh Season Stadium, KAFD, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets

Where to buy WWE Crown Jewel 2026 - Riyadh tickets?

Official primary tickets for WWE Crown Jewel 2026 in Riyadh are sold through Webook, the official ticketing partner of Riyadh Season and WWE live events in Saudi Arabia. Tickets are released in phases leading up to the show, with pre-sale notifications sent to registered platform users ahead of general public release.

If the listings on the official site are sold out, secondary ticketing platforms like GrintaHub are your way to go. Resale platforms allow supporters to secure entry after primary allocations sell out, connecting fans directly with verified ticket holders.

How much are WWE Crown Jewel 2026 - Riyadh tickets?

Official ticket prices on Webook start from SAR 80 for standard general admission entry, making the event accessible for fans looking for the cheapest ticket option. Reserved upper and lower-tier seating scales upward depending on seat proximity and section view, running up to SAR 350 and above for premium grandstand tiers.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Secondary market ticket prices typically start from approximately SAR 290, with rates fluctuating based on section tier and live market demand.

Everything you need to know about WWE Crown Jewel 2026 - Riyadh

WWE Crown Jewel represents one of the cornerstones of the long-term partnership between WWE and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. First launched in 2018, the event has hosted iconic moments in modern wrestling history, drawing international travelers and regional fans to Riyadh every autumn.

The 2026 edition takes place at Riyadh Season Stadium, located within the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). Attendees can expect a multi-hour extravaganza featuring men’s and women’s world champions, cross-brand championship matchups, and high-flying tag team showdowns.

Spectators attending the venue should note the following matchday guidelines: