Ruben van Bommel is out of PSV's matchday squad for Saturday afternoon's trip to ADO Den Haag. He is not injured, but PSV have decided not to risk him.

"Van Bommel is not injured, but he is not 100 per cent fit and is being left out of this match to prevent him from getting injured," reports Jeroen Kapteijns of De Telegraaf.

Kapteijns added: "The risk is considered too great. The forward has played a lot recently after spending a year on the sidelines with a single cruciate ligament injury"

With Van Bommel out, Bosz must change his forward line. The forward started Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Leipzig but misses the ADO Den Haag game altogether.

Ivan Perisic, who also started against Leipzig, is on the bench on Saturday. Bosz has picked Dennis Man, Sven Mijnans and Ayoni Santos in attack, giving Santos his first PSV start.

At 16:30 on Saturday, PSV kick off away to ADO Den Haag. A win would put the reigning league champions top of the Eredivisie for at least a few hours.

PSV starting XI: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Mauro, Til; Man, Mijnans, Santos.



