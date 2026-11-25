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Europa League - Game Week 5 Nov 26, 2026 - 15:00 Stadion De Goffert

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NEC vs Stade Rennes: TV channel and live streams

The TV channel and live stream for NEC vs Stade Rennes are listed below. According to the available information, you can watch the match live on Ziggo Go.

Team news & squads

Dick Schreuder coaches NEC. There are no details yet on injuries, suspensions or a predicted starting XI.

Franck Haise is in charge of Stade Rennes. Details of the French side's absentees and starting XI are also unavailable. We will update this as news emerges ahead of kick-off.

Recent form

NEC have won two of their last five matches, drawn one and lost two (W-D-L: 2-1-2). Their latest result was a 1-4 defeat to PSV. Before that, NEC beat Omonia Nicosia 3-1 in the Europa League and drew 2-2 with FC Groningen. Across those five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Stade Rennes have won one of their last five matches, drawn two and lost two (W-D-L: 1-2-2). Their latest match ended in a 1-1 draw away to Lorient. Earlier, Rennes beat Strasbourg 3-0 and drew 0-0 with Olympiakos, but also lost 5-2 to OGC Nice. Across those matches, the French side scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-head record

The available data for this match contains no recent meetings between NEC and Stade Rennes.

Standings

NEC are 12th in the Europa League table, while Stade Rennes are 17th.