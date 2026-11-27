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Sports Streamer DAZN ✅ Through a distribution deal, DAZN streams Serie A and Premier League matches by integrating "Fubo Sports" directly into its own platform. ✅ Combines the Fubo soccer feeds with DAZN's own exclusive rights, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and every NFL game. ✅ Perfect for heavy sports consumers who are willing to pay a premium to avoid juggling multiple streaming apps on their smart TV. Monthly from $44.99 Get DAZN Italian Coverage TLN (via VIVA) ✅ Broadcasts up to three live Serie A matches per matchday directly on traditional television without requiring a standalone streaming subscription. ✅ Delivers the games with authentic Italian-language commentary for a traditional viewing experience. ✅ Complements live coverage with original Italian soccer studio shows like Inside Serie A for previews, highlights, and cultural news. Monthly from $12.99 Get VIVA Sports Streamer DAZN ✅ Through a distribution deal, DAZN streams Serie A and Premier League matches by integrating "Fubo Sports" directly into its own platform. ✅ Combines the Fubo soccer feeds with DAZN's own exclusive rights, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and every NFL game. ✅ Perfect for heavy sports consumers who are willing to pay a premium to avoid juggling multiple streaming apps on their smart TV. Monthly from $44.99 Get DAZN Italian Coverage TLN (via VIVA) ✅ Broadcasts up to three live Serie A matches per matchday directly on traditional television without requiring a standalone streaming subscription. ✅ Delivers the games with authentic Italian-language commentary for a traditional viewing experience. ✅ Complements live coverage with original Italian soccer studio shows like Inside Serie A for previews, highlights, and cultural news. Monthly from $12.99 Get VIVA Sports Streamer DAZN ✅ Through a distribution deal, DAZN streams Serie A and Premier League matches by integrating "Fubo Sports" directly into its own platform. ✅ Combines the Fubo soccer feeds with DAZN's own exclusive rights, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and every NFL game. ✅ Perfect for heavy sports consumers who are willing to pay a premium to avoid juggling multiple streaming apps on their smart TV. Monthly from $44.99 Get DAZN

Serie A - Game Week 13 Nov 28, 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Torino host Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin in the 13th round of Serie A fixtures. Kick-off is at 18:00 on Saturday 28 November.

Ignazio Abate's Torino come into the match after a 1-0 defeat to Napoli at the Maradona last Saturday. McTominay's 72nd-minute goal settled a game in which Mandragora hit the crossbar for Torino. They are 13th in the table.

Gennaro Gattuso's Lazio lead the league. They are unbeaten this season and beat Lecce 3-0 at the Olimpico in the last round. Tijjani Noslin has been among the key figures in their start to the season.

Mattia Zaccagni has resumed training with the Lazio squad after a quadriceps femoris injury. The captain has been out since 1 November and missed the matches against Napoli and Lecce. His is the return Lazio have been waiting for, though it remains to be seen whether Gattuso will start him.

Torino need points after losing three of their last four league matches. Lazio want to stay top ahead of a packed schedule that includes the derby against Roma on 13 December.

DAZN Italia has the TV and online coverage of Torino vs Lazio.

Team news

Abate's Torino are expected to field this XI: Perri; Coco, Coemert, Comuzzo; Braganca, Patterson, Mandragora, Cacciamani, Gineitis; Adams, Simeone. Belghali, Ismajli and Israel are unavailable, while there are no reported suspensions.

Gattuso's Lazio are expected to line up with Mandas; Floriani Mussolini, Leite, Doekhi; Pedraza, Belahyane, Taylor, Frattesi; Pinamonti, Noslin, Isaksen. Nuno Tavares, Sutalo, Furlanetto and Marusic are out, with no suspensions. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Torino have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five Serie A matches (1W-1D-3L). Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Napoli on 21 November. They have scored seven goals and conceded seven, with a 3-2 win over Monza their only victory and a 3-1 defeat to Como their heaviest loss.

Lazio have won four and drawn one (4W-1D-0L). They beat Lecce 3-0 on 21 November after a 1-1 draw with Napoli. Lazio have scored 14 goals and conceded five, with their results including a 6-2 win over Sassuolo on 27 October.

Head-to-head record

Torino beat Lazio 2-0 in Serie A in their most recent meeting on 1 March 2026. Across the five meetings in question, Lazio have won twice, Torino have won twice and one match ended in a draw. Lazio have scored 10 goals to Torino's seven, with a 3-3 draw in October 2025 the highest-scoring match.

League table

Torino are 13th in Serie A, while Lazio lead the table in first place.