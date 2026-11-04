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PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Vasil Levski

PFK Levski Sofia and Bialystok kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok live today: TV channels and live streams

PFK Levski Sofia and Bialystok: Latest form

Levski Sofia have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five games. Most recently, they won 1-0 away at FK Dunav Ruse after a 1-1 draw against Arda Kardzhali. Their 2-1 Europa League victory over Viktoria Pilsen stands out. Across those five games, Levski scored seven goals and conceded five.

Bialystok have been strong in the Ekstraklasa but inconsistent in the Europa League. They have won three and lost two of their last five games, including a 6-0 cup win against Lechia Danzig. In the Europa League, however, they lost 3-0 to RSC Anderlecht. Bialystok scored eleven goals and conceded four over that period.

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Line-ups

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Form

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: Head-to-head record

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: The tables