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Villarreal head coach Inigo Perez has labelled Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal a "superlative" talent ahead of their daunting trip to the Catalan capital this Sunday. The Yellow Submarine boss acknowledged the immense challenge of facing the current La Liga leaders but insisted the match is a vital opportunity for his side to build momentum.

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Containing the threat of Lamine Yamal

Perez has offered a glowing assessment of Yamal, describing the winger as a "superlative, differential" presence on the pitch. As Villarreal prepare to face the league leaders, Perez noted how the youngster continues to evolve his game with every passing month. The coach highlighted that Yamal is constantly adding new dimensions to his play, moving into positions that he previously did not occupy, which makes him an increasingly unpredictable threat for opposition defenders.

Despite the individual brilliance of Yamal, Perez is adamant that his team cannot afford to focus solely on one player. He emphasized that stopping a team of Barcelona's calibre requires a collective effort, specifically calling for his full-backs to be proactive rather than reactive. "It's clear he's a superb, game-changing player. After a few matches against him, he's adapting and adding new dimensions to his game. He's capable of playing in positions he didn't before," he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"I don't think we should only be looking at him. Our left-backs, we know that we have to attack him even harder, and it will involve making an excellent defense. If you want to win, step one is to defend, but step two is to attack even harder," the manager added.

Tactical approach at the Camp Nou

Perez was clear that sitting deep against Hansi Flick's side is a recipe for disaster. He argued that the closer Barcelona get to the Villarreal goal, the more dangerous they become, especially given their high scoring rate this season. To counter this, the Navarrese coach wants his team to maintain a high defensive line and keep the game as far away from their own penalty area as possible, despite the inherent risks of such a strategy against clinical finishers.

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"With the number of goals they score and the number of top-level players, the further they are from our goal, the better. We also know that they are quick in transitions. Being at the Camp Nou against this team inside our area, we know that it is not going to be comfortable. We have to be able to be high up to hurt them," Perez noted.

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Vital period for the Yellow Submarine

After a somewhat inconsistent start to the domestic campaign, the Villarreal boss views the upcoming run of fixtures as a defining period for their season. With games coming thick and fast across multiple competitions, Perez believes the next few weeks will provide a clear indication of his squad's energy levels and overall potential. While he maintains that the league is a marathon, he admitted that the results obtained in this month-long stretch will significantly impact their trajectory for the remainder of the year.

"We must always prioritize the current moment and not look beyond it, but really this process that we have now of matches in different competitions and playing every so often, is a vital moment to see at the energy level and feelings. It is important to see how we develop in these four games and what results we get. Whether it goes well or not so much, the league is a marathon. But yes, what happens in this month is going to help us," the manager conceded.

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Seeking consistency in La Liga

Reflecting on the months he has spent leading this new project, Perez was candid about the areas where his team must improve to climb the table. He identified two primary issues: a lack of clinical finishing in the final third and a failure to establish dominance when playing at their home ground, La Ceramica. He believes the team has created enough high-quality chances to be in a much stronger league position than they currently occupy.

"We have been together for a few months and the best way to know where we are is to be clear. I see two obvious things. One is that we generate very clear scoring opportunities that we have not converted and that if we had scored we would be in another position, and the other is that today when we play at La Ceramica we do not have that regularity or effervescence," he concluded.