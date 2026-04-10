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Magdy Obaid

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Video: Zamalek snatch a crucial win over Belouizdad and edge closer to the Confederation Cup final

Zamalek SC
CR Belouizdad vs Zamalek SC
CR Belouizdad
CAF Confederations Cup
Egypt
Algeria

Al-Firas Al-Abyad is awaiting “Abna’ Al-Aqiba” in Cairo.

Zamalek claimed a 1-0 win over hosts CR Belouizdad in Friday’s first-leg African Confederation Cup semi-final.

The “White Knights” proved tough visitors for the “Sons of Aqiba” at Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Zamalek reached the last four by overcoming Congolese side Otoho, while Belouizdad saw off Al-Masry.

Zamalek star Juan Bezerra broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, finishing past Farid Chaâl after a long ball from Ahmed Fathouh was flicked on by Nasser Mansi.

Early in the second half, coach Moataz Jamal surprised Zamalek fans by replacing Bezerra with Ahmed Sherif.

1. Division
CR Belouizdad crest
CR Belouizdad
CRB
ES Ben Aknoun crest
ES Ben Aknoun
BAK
CAF Confederations Cup
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
CR Belouizdad crest
CR Belouizdad
CRB

In the 68th minute, CR Belouizdad thought they had equalised through Abdelnour Ihab Belhassini, only for the referee to rule it out for handball.

The second leg is set for Cairo on 17 April, when one side will secure a place in the continental final.

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