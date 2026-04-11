Al-Ittihad Jeddah’s supporters delivered a memorable show of solidarity ahead of the club’s AFC Champions League campaign, even as the team navigates recent setbacks.

The side was eliminated from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup semi-finals after a shock loss to Al-Khulud, then fell 3–4 to Neom in Wednesday’s Roshen League round 29.

Nevertheless, journalist Alaa Saeed posted videos on his official X account showing supporters preparing a rousing send-off for the players ahead of the club’s AFC Champions League campaign.

Al-Ittihad will face UAE side Al-Wahda next Tuesday at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.

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The Saudi journalist also shared footage of supporters erecting banners at the club’s entrance, which the players would see upon arriving at the training ground on Saturday—72 hours before kickoff.

The banners carried messages such as “We believe in you”, “Restore our glory”, “This is your chance”, and “We’re behind you until the end”.

Saeed added that supporters had prepared flags, slogans and further motivational messages to be displayed during Saturday’s session, aiming to drive the players toward Asian glory.

Al-Ittihad had already announced on Friday that stands would be open to fans for Saturday’s session, underlining the club’s desire to keep the players inspired throughout the AFC Champions League campaign.

It is worth noting that Al-Ittihad have not won the Asian title for 21 years, specifically since they won it for the second and last time in 2005.