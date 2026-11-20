Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from a part of the world where you might face geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 12 Nov 21, 2026 - 07:00 Volkswagen Arena

VfL Wolfsburg host second-bottom Holstein Kiel at the Volkswagen Arena in a 2. Bundesliga clash. Both sides need points in tight promotion and relegation battles respectively.

Wolfsburg sit fifth after an inconsistent season, with results still mixed in recent weeks. Coach Tobias Strobl's side need greater consistency to mount a serious promotion challenge.

Kiel, by contrast, are struggling. Bottom of the table, coach Michel Kniat's side urgently need points to avoid losing touch with the safety of mid-table.

Kiel returned from the international break with a convincing 4-0 friendly win over Odense BK, but their league form tells a different story. Two consecutive competitive defeats have put them under pressure.

Wolfsburg beat Union Berlin 2-0 in a friendly during the break, having suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Hertha BSC beforehand. The match at the Volkswagen Arena could be an open contest.

Find out where to watch the match live on TV and online, along with the kick-off time and latest squad news.

VfL Wolfsburg and Holstein Kiel: This week's talking points

Wolfsburg go into this match with a mixed record: two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five competitive games. They most recently lost 2-1 at home to Hertha BSC, having previously beaten Osnabrück 2-0. Across those five matches, Wolfsburg scored seven goals and conceded five.

Kiel also have two wins and two defeats from their last five competitive games. They lost their most recent league match 2-1 to Arminia Bielefeld, following a 1-0 defeat to Greuther Fürth. Across the five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded six.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel: Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel: Form

VfL Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel: Head-to-head record

VfL Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel: The tables