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Thomas Frank has officially been unveiled as the new Crystal Palace manager, and the Dane wasted no time in addressing his complicated history with former employers Tottenham. As he prepares to lead the struggling Eagles out of the Premier League relegation zone, Frank suggested there is a deeper story behind his short-lived tenure in North London.

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Frank takes Palace reins after turbulent Spurs spell

Crystal Palace appointed the 53-year-old Dane on Monday on a contract until June 2029, replacing Pierre Sage. Thursday afternoon's unveiling marked Frank's first managerial role since Tottenham sacked him earlier this year after under eight months in charge.

Before his troubled north London stint, Frank established Brentford in the Premier League and earned a Manager of the Year nomination. Following his Spurs dismissal, he travelled across Japan, Australia, and Denmark before taking over the Eagles.

Dane promises future clarity on Tottenham departure

Expecting questions about his former club, Frank admitted: "I know today is a lot about me". While keeping the focus on Palace, he suggested the full story of his Spurs exit will eventually surface.

"It’s something I’ve… maybe one day I’ll tell a little bit more about it," Frank said. "I understand why it’s also interesting. I think it’s more about Palace in general today. What can I say? I always said the day I got sacked, I’ll have time to travel, so I think I was relatively quick over it."

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He added: "But of course you want success, and I’m competitive, so I think that answer probably demands a little bit more time, which I am happy to do one day."

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Infamous Arsenal cup gaffe still baffles new Eagles boss

Frank's Spurs spell unravelled in January when he was pictured drinking from an Arsenal coffee cup ahead of a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth. For fans already disillusioned with his style of play, the blunder was the final straw, and a five-match winless league run sealed his sacking a month later.

Asked if he might accidentally use a cup belonging to Palace's fierce rivals Brighton, Frank smiled. "I hope not," he replied, adding: "I still think it’s a fantastic story."

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He remains baffled by the backlash to the honest mistake: "I know, and I still don’t understand, how anyone can think that I will drink from a cup from an opponent’s team, that their supporters don’t like, on purpose. Come on. But what a story, huh, to discuss?"

Relegation battle and Europa League test await

Frank faces an immediate test in lifting Crystal Palace off the bottom of the Premier League table, starting with Saturday's trip to Coventry. Arresting their domestic slump quickly is vital to sparking a survival push.

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He must also balance European duties, with Palace hosting Real Sociedad in the Europa League next Thursday. Managing energy levels across both fronts will be crucial as the Dane bids to restore his Premier League credentials.