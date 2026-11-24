Share Follow GOAL on Google

Thibaut Courtois has backed Vinicius Junior to hit top form as Real Madrid push for trophies across La Liga and Europe. While acknowledging a tougher stretch this season, the goalkeeper pointed to encouraging signs ahead of the PSV Eindhoven clash.

Advertisement

Courtois backs Vini Jr to thrive

Thibaut Courtois expressed full support for Vinicius Junior ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League fixture against PSV Eindhoven at the Bernabeu. Speaking to the media, Courtois said the squad backs every player and praised Vinicius's self-critical mindset and work ethic.

"We all support each other. We'll help any player. It's not that we have to be closer to him, because I think he's a happy kid, a kid who's self-critical and knows he has to work hard," Courtois said.

Freedom and confidence key for Vini

Courtois acknowledged that this season has brought stiffer tests, yet he saw Vinicius's spark returning recently alongside confidence gained from scoring with Brazil. For Courtois, letting Vinicius play freely on the ball brings out his best football.

"And in the end, a career is long; you can't always be a number 9 or 10 every season. The only ones I know who have been are Messi and Cristiano. Maybe this year is a little tougher for him, but the other day I saw him with his spark and playing well," Courtois said. "The goals with Brazil also give him more confidence. I think he needs to be free and enjoy his football. When he enjoys himself with the ball, he plays better."

Advertisement Advertisement

Four trophies in Real Madrid's sights

Courtois underlined that Real Madrid need Vinicius at his sharpest as they target silverware in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa. After two seasons without a title, he voiced confidence in what the forward can deliver.

Related Topics

Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo UCL Sub-Licensee TSN ✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties ✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5) ✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties Monthly from $8.99 Get TSN Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo UCL Sub-Licensee TSN ✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties ✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5) ✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties Monthly from $8.99 Get TSN Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo

"If we want to compete for La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa, we need the best Vini. And I'm sure we have that," Courtois said.

Busy home week at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid enter their matchday-five Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven with 12 points from four games and a perfect home record this season.

Advertisement

Following the European test against PSV, Jose Mourinho's side host Alaves at the Bernabeu on Saturday.