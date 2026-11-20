Real Madrid have secured the future of star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a new contract running until June 2028. Following a verbal agreement reached in September, the Belgian shot-stopper has now put pen to paper to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Courtois commits future to Real Madrid
Thibaut Courtois has signed a new contract with Real Madrid that keeps him at the club until June 2028. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Belgian goalkeeper put pen to paper this week after reaching a verbal agreement with the Spanish giants back in September.
The one-year extension secures the 34-year-old's services until the end of next season without the need for fresh negotiations. While an official club announcement is expected in the coming days, securing their first-choice keeper represents a major boost for the Madrid dressing room.
Defying age with elite performances
Despite turning 34, Courtois continues to perform among world football's finest shot-stoppers, prompting Real Madrid to extend his stay despite their usual caution regarding older players. Across 11 La Liga appearances this season, the veteran has kept four clean sheets and conceded just nine goals while posting a 78 per cent save rate.
His enduring excellence comes as little surprise to those who have worked closely with him in the Spanish capital. Former Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti previously praised his training ground dominance, noting: "He is so good that I sometimes asked him in training to deliberately let a few balls through, so that the attackers would have a bit more confidence."
A decorated career in the Spanish capital
Since arriving from Chelsea for a reported £35 million in August 2018, Courtois has cemented his legacy as one of Madrid's most decisive big-game performers. He has lifted three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies at the Bernabeu, famously producing a record nine saves in the 2022 European final against Liverpool.
Remarkably, Courtois has maintained his peak level despite suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in August 2023 and a right knee meniscus tear in March 2024. Since returning, he has reached 150 La Liga victories, set an all-time Champions League goalkeeper assist record with three, and passed 100 appearances in Europe's premier club competition.
Part of Madrid's wider renewal strategy
Courtois' signed extension forms part of an aggressive contract renewal drive led by the Real Madrid hierarchy to protect their core squad. The club recently finalised long-term deals for Arda Guler until 2032 and Vinicius Jr, while ongoing discussions continue with midfielder Jude Bellingham.
With his immediate future settled, Courtois can now focus solely on driving Real Madrid's pursuit of domestic and European silverware over the next two campaigns.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.