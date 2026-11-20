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Real Madrid have secured the future of star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a new contract running until June 2028. Following a verbal agreement reached in September, the Belgian shot-stopper has now put pen to paper to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Courtois commits future to Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois has signed a new contract with Real Madrid that keeps him at the club until June 2028. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Belgian goalkeeper put pen to paper this week after reaching a verbal agreement with the Spanish giants back in September.

The one-year extension secures the 34-year-old's services until the end of next season without the need for fresh negotiations. While an official club announcement is expected in the coming days, securing their first-choice keeper represents a major boost for the Madrid dressing room.

Defying age with elite performances

Despite turning 34, Courtois continues to perform among world football's finest shot-stoppers, prompting Real Madrid to extend his stay despite their usual caution regarding older players. Across 11 La Liga appearances this season, the veteran has kept four clean sheets and conceded just nine goals while posting a 78 per cent save rate.

His enduring excellence comes as little surprise to those who have worked closely with him in the Spanish capital. Former Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti previously praised his training ground dominance, noting: "He is so good that I sometimes asked him in training to deliberately let a few balls through, so that the attackers would have a bit more confidence."

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A decorated career in the Spanish capital

Since arriving from Chelsea for a reported £35 million in August 2018, Courtois has cemented his legacy as one of Madrid's most decisive big-game performers. He has lifted three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies at the Bernabeu, famously producing a record nine saves in the 2022 European final against Liverpool.

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Remarkably, Courtois has maintained his peak level despite suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in August 2023 and a right knee meniscus tear in March 2024. Since returning, he has reached 150 La Liga victories, set an all-time Champions League goalkeeper assist record with three, and passed 100 appearances in Europe's premier club competition.

Part of Madrid's wider renewal strategy

Courtois' signed extension forms part of an aggressive contract renewal drive led by the Real Madrid hierarchy to protect their core squad. The club recently finalised long-term deals for Arda Guler until 2032 and Vinicius Jr, while ongoing discussions continue with midfielder Jude Bellingham.

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With his immediate future settled, Courtois can now focus solely on driving Real Madrid's pursuit of domestic and European silverware over the next two campaigns.