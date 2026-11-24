Thibaut Courtois revealed he once had contact with PSV Eindhoven and would have liked to play for the Dutch club ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash. The Belgian goalkeeper also warned of PSV's high-pressing attack as Madrid chase a fifth straight European win at the Bernabeu.
Courtois reveals past PSV transfer contact
Thibaut Courtois admitted he once held talks with PSV Eindhoven and would have liked to play for the Dutch club earlier in his career. Speaking to the media ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League matchday-five meeting with PSV at the Bernabeu, the Belgian reflected on growing up near Eindhoven.
"There were some contacts in the past, when I was playing in Belgium. Many young players had dreams and wanted to play for PSV," Courtois said. "It's a very interesting club, very close to home, where I was born, and I would have liked to play in Eindhoven as well."
Familiar faces and warning over PSV's style
Courtois highlighted his personal ties to PSV and praised their front-foot approach under head coach Peter Bosz. He expects an open test against a side eager to press high and push numbers forward.
"It's a very good club, with great attacking ability. I know one of the masseurs well. I have many connections with them, Van Bommel too, for example," Courtois said. "It will be a difficult match; they are an attacking team that likes to push forward, press high up the pitch, and score a lot of goals. I hope we have an interesting match, and of course, that we can win."
Contrasting European form for both clubs
PSV arrive in Spain sitting top of the Eredivisie with 29 points after a 4-1 away win at NEC Nijmegen, led by top scorer Sven Mijnans with nine goals this season. In the Champions League, Bosz's side have four points from beating Porto, drawing with Shakhtar Donetsk and losing to Leipzig and Brugge.
Real Madrid sit on 12 points and have won every match at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, scoring 25 home goals including victories over Inter Milan (2-1) and Leipzig (4-1). Kylian Mbappe has also scored in all four Champions League matchdays so far.
Madrid target top spot and fifth straight win
Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to avoid the Champions League playoff round by securing a fifth consecutive European victory, coming three days after beating Celta in La Liga.
Following the midweek test against PSV, Courtois and Real Madrid remain at the Bernabeu to host Alaves on Saturday.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.