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Ruben Amorim has praised his AC Milan squad for their tactical discipline after a dominant 5-1 victory over Frosinone on Sunday. The Rossoneri head coach believes his players are fully buying into his vision as they continue their climb up the Serie A table.

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Tactical flexibility pays off at San Siro

AC Milan head coach Amorim was full of praise for his players after they dismantled Frosinone in a ruthless attacking display. The victory provided a significant morale boost for the Rossoneri, who capitalised on the visitors' decision to switch to a 3-4-3 formation featuring a false nine for their trip to San Siro. Frosinone's tactical approach left considerable gaps at the back, which Milan exploited brilliantly on the counter-attack. Following Gabriele Calvani's own goal, Goncalo Ramos, Ardon Jashari, Alphadjo Cisse and Christian Pulisic all got in on the act to complete a dominant performance.

'The main thing is that we have a plan in the game, and the team believe in the plan,' Amorim told DAZN Italia. 'You know Frosinone as well as I do, they are all about full pressure, I understood that with a lot of points coming to San Siro, they would be really brave. With the pace we have with Rabiot, Moreira, Pulisic and Ramos, we could make transitions. We changed a little bit the way we play the game because of our opponents, and it was a good night for us,' the manager added during his post-match analysis.

Building principles and positional versatility

Pulisic's constant movement was key to disrupting Frosinone's man-to-man marking, as Milan's positional rotations created spaces to exploit. The victory also strengthened the Rossoneri's push for Champions League qualification, marking their fifth win in the last six Serie A matches and consolidating their fourth-place position.

'We are building principles and understanding the game. We knew Frosinone are about marking man to man, that's why Pulisic looked like he was in every position, because we knew they would follow us, and we could create a lot of danger with changing roles,' Amorim continued.

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Addressing the substitution of Goncalo Ramos

One dampener on the evening was the fitness of Ramos, who was forced off with a muscular issue shortly after finding the back of the net. While fans might have expected to see teenage sensation Francesco Camarda introduced, Amorim opted for Alphadjo Cisse instead.

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'You saw the game, we did not spend many minutes around the box, the space was behind. If we were controlling the game in a different way, Camarda was the right way to play, but Cisse is really good with pace. You saw the trouble he made for the opponent was not holding the ball, it was the runs behind, the passes, not a typical striker,' the Milan boss explained when questioned about his bench management.

Ramos and Jashari celebrate personal milestones in Milan rout

The win was particularly significant for Ramos, who registered his first goal since mid-October, and Jashari, who celebrated his first-ever strike in a Milan shirt.

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'I didn't notice it was Ramos who scored the goal, it was more important that it was 2-0, because Milan need lots of goals to control a game, and also Frosinone had to put more men forward at 2-0, so it opened up more spaces for us,' he concluded.