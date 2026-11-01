'Sometimes he pulls my ear!' – Ronald Araujo reveals secret advice from Liverpool legend Luis Suarez

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Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo has opened up about the intense physical demands of the Premier League following his summer arrival. The Uruguayan also revealed how former Reds legend Luis Suarez continues to guide him through his career.

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Araujo embraces physical challenge of English football

Ronald Araujo has made a strong impression since joining Liverpool on a season-long loan from Barcelona last August. The Uruguayan defender has quickly adapted to the unique tactical demands of English football, even filling in effectively at full-back.

Reflecting on his early months on Merseyside to Sky Sports, Araujo admitted the relentless tempo of the Premier League caught him by surprise.

"One knows from the outside that the league is very different, very competitive, but the level of demand surprised me," Araujo explained.

Unrelenting 90-minute intensity stands out for defender

Elaborating on the stark differences between La Liga and the English top flight, Araujo highlighted the lack of comfortable fixtures. "Here there are no easy matches. Since I've been here, we've never had a game where at the 70th minute we had the match under control. That didn't happen," Araujo noted.

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"Until the 90th minute you are running, you don't stop running. On the pitches of big teams and teams that perhaps are lower in the table, it is also very difficult for you to win."

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"So I would say the competitiveness in the league is what surprises me and what is beautiful, because in the end it is very competitive and you cannot slack off in any match," he added.

Suarez provides vital mentorship and tough love

Araujo maintains a close bond with former Liverpool icon Luis Suarez, who offered crucial support during their shared time at Barcelona. "He was a legend, no? But yes, I have a good relationship. We always talk. He writes to me after some matches," Araujo shared.

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"He was very important to me because he has been there in all moments. When I arrived at Barca, to the first team, he was the first one who helped me, who made me feel like one more."

Asked if Suarez still offers advice, Araujo smiled: "Sometimes he pulls my ear, no? Because it's his way of showing me affection. He always tells me what he thinks, he helps me a lot in that."

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Best friend Nunez helps ease Merseyside transition

Alongside Suarez, compatriot and close friend Darwin Nunez played a key role in helping Araujo settle into life in Liverpool.

"He is my best friend. We've known each other for many years. I have a very good relationship with Darwin," Araujo said.

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"He was also happy that I was here. When I told him I was coming here, he told me a little bit about how the club was, how the whole city was... and the truth is he helped me at the beginning too."