Roma hit by UEFA punishment and growing security concerns before PSG trip

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Roma have been sanctioned by UEFA following violent scenes involving their supporters during a recent European away day in England. The governing body has imposed a financial penalty and a suspended travel restriction as concerns mount regarding the club's upcoming continental fixtures.

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Financial penalties and suspended bans

Roma have been fined €20,000 by UEFA's disciplinary body after their fans clashed with police following their Champions League away match against Manchester United on November 3. The Red Devils came from two goals down to secure a 3-2 victory, with the post-match disturbances leading to UEFA sanctions against the Italian club.

Beyond the immediate financial hit, the European governing body has also handed down a secondary sanction that could severely impact the club's travelling support. UEFA has ordered a partial restriction on away ticket allocations, which would see the available tickets for visiting fans reduced from 5% to just 2.5%. This specific measure is currently suspended for a two-year probationary period and will only be triggered if similar incidents occur again.

High-risk classification for PSG trip

While the UEFA suspended ban looms in the background, immediate logistical issues are already surfacing for Roma's next European outing. The upcoming Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, scheduled for November 25, has been officially designated as a high-risk match by French authorities. Security experts are concerned about potential volatility surrounding the game at the Parc des Princes.

The tension is heightened by complex relationships between various European ultra groups. PSG's most vocal supporters share a close 'twinning' alliance with Napoli fans, who are historic rivals of the Roma faithful.

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History of trouble in France

French authorities are particularly wary given the events of Roma's last trip to the country. During a Europa League fixture against Nice, 13 Roma supporters were arrested following violent altercations.

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As a preliminary measure, the ticket allocation for travelling Roma fans has already been significantly reduced, with the initial figure of 2,376 tickets cut to just 1,500. However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, if security risks escalate in the coming weeks, French authorities could go even further and order the entire away section at the Parc des Princes to be closed.

Four crucial fixtures remain for Roma

Roma's Champions League campaign has so far seen them collect four points from four matches, leaving them 20th in the league phase standings. The Giallorossi opened with a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce, before suffering a 4-3 defeat to Real Madrid. They then recorded their first victory with a convincing 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava, but returned to losing ways with a 3-2 defeat against Manchester United.

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Roma still have four Champions League fixtures remaining in the league phase. They are set to face Paris Saint-Germain on November 25, before taking on Sporting CP on December 8. Their campaign will resume in January with a match against AEK Athens on January 19, followed by a meeting with Lille on January 27.